Is it normal to feel sensitivity after a tooth filling?

Dental fillings (referred to as restorations) are a form of dental treatment performed to remove a cavity that has formed in a tooth and restore the tooth to its functional state. Some fillings are temporary while others are permanent. Some are dark coloured (silver fillings) while others are tooth coloured (composite fillings, glass ionomers).

Before filling a tooth, the dentist will first use a drill to remove any decayed material in the tooth until only healthy tooth structure is left. Sometimes, a lot of decayed material has to be removed because the cavity was running deep. In these cases, the filling material will be placed close to the nerve of the tooth.

Sensitivity after a filling may arise because the filling is too close to the nerve of the tooth and is creating some irritation. The dentist usually takes precaution to prevent this by placing a liner before the filling is placed. Still, sensitivity may arise. Secondly, the drill used generates heat as it cuts out the decayed tooth material. Some of this heat may be transmitted to the nerve of the tooth and will irritate it as well, causing the sensation of sensitivity.

Sometimes, cracks may form in the remaining tooth structure if the decayed material that was removed was considerable, leaving behind a thin healthy tooth structure. Finally, if the filling is high causing you to bite on it when you bring your teeth into contact with each other, it could cause discomfort and or sensitivity. In such situations, the filling material may fracture, thereby exposing the inner parts of the tooth that are sensitive.

Sensitivity that comes immediately after the filling and lasts a few days up is normal and should not cause any worry. If the sensitivity lasts longer than a week, it is advisable to return to the dentist who will identify the problem and offer a solution.