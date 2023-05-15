Is it normal to have irregular periods?

At 28, my period is irregular. Sometimes, I do not get my period at all and other times, it comes twice a month. My sister, a nurse, says it could be due to stress. How true is this? Anne

Dear Anne,

Every month, a woman, as she prepares herself to get pregnant, sheds off her inner womb lining in what is seen as period blood. She will then get a newer membrane inside the womb where a fertilised egg will grow into a baby.

The length of the time from one period to the next is always counted from the first day of the period and may differ from woman to woman and even in the same woman. That average time it takes for a woman to get another period is 28 days but can be as short as 21 days or as long as 35 days.

When the period is missed or takes shorter than 21 days or longer than 35 days, this is considered irregular, requiring an investigation to find the cause.

Most times, however, irregular periods may occur without any serious medical issues not warranting serious medical tests although it does not hurt to do the tests. Sometimes, periods may be irregular when a woman has just started getting her period or is about to have menopause. At this time, hormones that control one’s period are themselves being produced in irregular amounts.

However, sometimes, the hormones are being taken as a form of contraception. Other hormones, including the thyroid, male hormones and prolactin (which causes breast milk production), can also cause an irregular period.

Sometimes, irregular periods can be caused by some drugs including contraceptive pills or steroids such as prednisone, being obese or too small (exercising too much and eating too little).