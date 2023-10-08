Is it possible to over indulge on fruits?

Incorporating fruits into your diet is a healthy practice because fruits provide essential vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants. Research shows that incorporating fruits into your daily diet can significantly reduce the likelihood of developing a range of chronic illnesses.

However, like in most of the foodstuffs, moderation is key. While fruits are indeed a valuable source of nutrients and beneficial natural sugars, it is important to recognise that there should be limits to the amount that can be consumed within a specific timeframe. It is imperative to be mindful.

Are you eating too much fruit?

According to Amanda Twebaze, a nutritionist, at Human Mechanic Physiotherapy Ltd, it is advisable to consume about 5-7 servings of whole fruits and vegetables daily. You can choose to have three servings of fruit and four servings of vegetables, or vice versa. About 30 percent of your diet should consist of fruit.

"Fruits provide a wide range of micronutrients and phytochemicals which are crucial for maintaining good health. However, we only need these in small quantities at a time. Which is why it is important to eat moderately but on a regular basis to ensure a steady supply of these nutrients, as our bodies do not store them for extended periods," Twebaze explains.

The consequences

Twebaze says consuming an excessive quantity of micronutrients derived from fruits can lead to toxicities in the body, which can cause complications such as increased kidney load, hormonal imbalances, impaired body coordination, hyperpigmentation, and more.

Excessive consumption of vitamins can lead to a condition called hypervitaminosis, which can affect brain function and manifest symptoms such as confusion, dizziness, reduced concentration, and hallucinations in certain individuals.

Excessive amounts of minerals like potassium from fruits can result into hyperkalemia causing life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias, muscle weakness, or paralysis.

“Dietary fibre present in fruits is essential for gut health but high amounts can lead to bloating and diarrhea. It is therefore important to moderate all foods and leave adequate space for other equally important nutrients present in other foods, which are essential for proper function,” Twebaze explains.

Fruitarian diet

This is a type of vegan diet which mainly consists of fruits. Fruitarians predominantly consume raw fruits and sometimes include other plant-based foods, such as nuts, seeds, and certain vegetables such as cucumbers or tomatoes and excludes all animal products and other foods derived thereof.

Twebaze warns against stringent diets like these, for extended periods of time. Doing so can lead to malnutrition as the food slots which should have been filled with other important nutrients that perform other functions are taken up by fruits' vitamins and fibre.

Fibre, according to Twebaze, has a detoxifying effect on the digestive tract. However, when consumed in excess, the detoxification process can occur over a prolonged period of time, leading to erosion of the gut lining which in turn can cause inflammation or irritation.

“Those on a fruitarian diet should stay within the daily recommended allowances of fruits and also work keenly with a nutritionist to help them get the best food combinations with all the required nutrients within the diet to avoid becoming malnourished,” Twebaze advices.

Following a fruitarian diet can alter one's perception of food, causing them to develop a fear of other nutritious foods. This can negatively impact their overall relationship with food and potentially lead to the development of eating disorders.

Ivan Phillip Baguma, a nutritionist at Nella, holds a contrasting viewpoint and asserts that the notion of excessive fruit consumption does not exist, particularly when the fruit is in its natural and organic state.