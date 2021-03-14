Is it safe for a  diabetic to take honey? 

By Dr Vincent Karuhanga More by this Author

I have on several occassions heard herbalists saying natural sugars are safe. Are they also safe for diabetics? Livingstone

Honey, sweet fruits and sugarcane are some of the healthy natural sugars we have in Uganda. Apart from not having unhealthy artificial additives, the sugars have other nutrients, which are useful for the body when consumed.

That said, each of these natural sugars can raise blood sugar differently. Therefore, although the sugars here are healthy and can be taken by a non-diabetic without causing health problems, they may raise sugar in diabetics and put it out of control, resulting in health complications.

That said, diabetics can once in a while but not routinely, take a bit of these natural sugars, especially fruits and honey, if their sugar is very low (hypoglycaemia) or well controlled.

The glycaemic index refers to how quickly carbohydrates, including sugars, raise blood sugar levels with honey having a glycaemic index score of 58, compared to 60 for table sugar.

Much as honey is a healthy food, it can still raise blood sugar almost as fast as table sugar and, therefore, should be routinely avoided by diabetics.