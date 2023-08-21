Is it safe to breastfeed while pregnant?

Breastfeeding has been considered a birth control method but there are factors under which it may not be safe. What do you do when you unexpectedly become pregnant while breastfeeding?

According to Dr Doreen Mazakpwe, an international board certified lactation consultant at Naturally Nourish, it is safe to carry on breastfeeding your child while pregnant.

There are several reasons why some mothers may choose to continue breastfeeding while they are pregnant but most importantly, the child may be too young (below six months).

She remarks that the body will carry on producing milk to nourish the older child, while your unborn baby will get all the nutrients they need from your body.

While breastfeeding during pregnancy, oxytocin is released in small amounts but it is not enough to induce preterm labour. The contractions caused by this hormone are very minor and rarely increase the chance of having a miscarriage according to Dr Mazakpwe.

Ensuring constant milk supply

Many mothers during pregnancy can become tired, irritable, busy, cranky, or otherwise exhausted. It is the reason some mothers refuse to breastfeed but if the baby is still young, they can become malnourished and neglected. This is the reason Dr Mazakpwe advises such mothers to continue breastfeeding their babies.

Many times the milk supply starts to decrease when the mother is about five months into the pregnancy. Just the act of putting the baby on the breast will signal the body to continue producing the milk. If your first baby is already six months, she recommends that you begin incorporating other nutritious foods into your baby’s diet and prepare them for weaning.

As the pregnancy progresses into the third and fourth trimester, you may need to get creative with new pumping or nursing positions that are comfortable for you and your little one.

With time, Dr Mazakpwe says the taste of the breastmilk changes and the baby may just stop breastfeeding on their own.

Once your new baby arrives, it is important for them to get colostrum, or your early milk. With that in mind, you may decide to nurse them first and/or temporarily limit your older child’s breast milk feeding during these important first few days after the new baby’s birth.

Looking after the first child

If your old child is less than one year of age by the time you become pregnant again, it is advisable to keep a close watch to make sure they are putting on enough weight and are getting all the required nutrients. Breast milk provides your first child with the nutrients they need although the supply may reduce with time.

When you give birth, your older child will wean themselves because the content of your milk changes as you start to produce colostrum. The production of colostrum can start as early as four months before delivery. At this point, you need to introduce extra feeds.

If you would like to encourage your older child to wean while you are pregnant, you could try weaning them slowly by delaying feeds or encouraging shorter feeds.

She advises that, “It is a better idea to wean your older child while you are still pregnant so that they do not have to cope with so many adjustments after the baby is born.”

Why self-care is important

Eating well is very good for your health and that of your baby both during pregnancy and after birth. Both pregnancy and breastfeeding require a lot of energy and it is important to ensure you eat well to nourish the baby. Also remember to keep hydrated, get plenty of rest.

It is important to note that sore nipples is one of the common ailments for breastfeeding mothers and it is more pronounced if one is expectant due to the breast tenderness symptom during pregnancy.

“Breastfeeding while pregnant makes breasts sore and nipples tender. The side effects are as a result of the pregnancy hormones that usually clear after the first trimester. However, in some women, they can last the entire pregnancy. Ensure proper attachment to reduce the risk of sores.”

After the baby is born

When your baby is born, you can choose to continue breastfeeding your older child in what is referred to as tandem feeding. Both the children will still get all the colostrum they need but you may have to feed the young baby first then the older one later.

The older child may want to feed all the time because there is a big supply of milk. Also, the new baby may have trouble coping with your let down reflex because you are producing so much milk.

The mother may choose to feed the older child first then the young one to the other breast after the milk has started to flow.

Breastfeeding as a contraceptive

Dr Mazakpwe says breastfeeding can only be used as a method of family planning while considering that the mother must be breastfeeding exclusively, the child should be less than six months old and the mother’s periods should not have returned.