Is it safe to take alcohol when you have HIV?

Dear E.T,

Though moderate alcohol consumption may not cause serious health issues for people with HIV, it can be difficult to control the amount you drink, often leading to excessive consumption, as is common with drinking.

This is why individuals with HIV are advised not to drink at all, even if it is done to cope with HIV-related problems, including HIV stigma, which is thankfully decreasing. If individuals have viral hepatitis or other types of hepatitis, such as drug-induced hepatitis, or conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, tuberculosis, or elevated blood fats, they should especially avoid alcohol.

Although alcohol may not directly interfere with how antiviral drugs work, frequent or heavy drinking over time may cause issues such as forgetting to take treatment, which risks HIV becoming resistant to ARVS, rendering them less effective. Heavy or chronic alcohol use can also weaken the immune system, potentially worsening HIV or related infections and cancers, in addition to damaging the liver, which may already have viral infections or be at risk from antiretrovirals.

A healthy liver is vital for processing some antiretroviral medications effectively. The increase in blood fats caused by some anti-HIV drugs can be worsened by heavy drinking, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke.

If people living with HIV are on other treatments, including metronidazole (Flagyl) or TB therapy (with Rifadin), alcohol consumption can lead to significant side effects.