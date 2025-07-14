Is medication making me feel worse?

Dear Assumpta,

Thank you for your question. The word diabetes refers to excessive urination, commonly associated with the chronic condition diabetes mellitus. In this condition, the body either does not produce enough insulin or is unable to use the insulin effectively, causing blood sugar (glucose) levels to remain abnormally high. Over time, uncontrolled diabetes can lead to serious complications such as heart disease, stroke, nerve damage, kidney failure, and vision problems. To manage blood sugar levels, medications such as Amaryl (glimepiride), which belongs to a group of drugs called sulfonylureas, are often prescribed. However, one of the known side effects of these medications is that they can lower blood sugar levels too much, a condition known as hypoglycaemia.

The symptoms you are experiencing, including headache, dizziness, shakiness, and palpitations, are classic signs of hypoglycaemia. These occur as your body responds to the low sugar levels by releasing adrenaline, a hormone that triggers the "fight or flight" response in an attempt to restore blood sugar to normal. If left untreated, hypoglycaemia can become severe, leading to confusion, loss of consciousness, coma, or even death. Certain medications for other conditions, such as beta-blockers used to treat high blood pressure, can also mask these warning signs, making the situation more dangerous.

What you are experiencing is likely not your diabetes worsening, but rather a side effect of your medication causing your blood sugar to drop too low. To manage this: Take immediate action when symptoms occur. For example, you can eat a sweet snack, drink a glucose solution, or eat a ripe banana. Follow up with your doctor as soon as possible. They may adjust your dose or switch you to another medication that is less likely to cause hypoglycaemia. Prompt attention to these symptoms is essential to avoid serious consequences.



