Is taking honey safe for a diabetic?

I am diabetic and take three insulin injections per day. I have been advised to use honey as sweetener and not sugar. Is it healthy? Habiba

Dear Habiba,

Diabetes a disease where there are high blood sugar levels resulting from the body producing no or too little insulin apart from the body producing enough insulin but without enough response by the body to the produced insulin.

Treatment of diabetes in Uganda, therefore, mainly targets to increase the body amounts of insulin, drugs to improve the working or sensitivity of the body to insulin such as metformin may also be given.

The so-called type 2 diabetes, which is most common in Uganda, is mainly due to lifestyle where one eats too much sugar or fat without much physical activity. Treatment of this diabetes here includes physical exercise and dietary measures where fat and sugary foods, among others, are taken in moderation.

Although some Ugandan diabetics are advised to add honey to their daily menu in preference to sugar, generally, there is no advantage in substituting honey for sugar for a diabetic person since both honey and sugar will raise blood sugar levels.

If people are not diabetic or their blood sugar is lower than normal (hypoglycaemia), they can take honey in preference to sugar because apart from giving them the required rise of blood sugar they require, they will get more nutrients from honey including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants required in the normal functioning of the body. Sugar is devoid of these nutrients.

Therefore, a diabetic taking honey every day instead of sugar will still get raised blood sugar levels, hence worsening the diabetes.