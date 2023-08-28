Kamwesigye needs Shs20m for heart surgery

The family of nine-month-old Coen Elian Kamwesigye are requesting Good Samaritans to help them raise Shs20 million needed for a life-saving heart surgery in India.

Aisha Nakitto, Kamwesigye’s mother, a resident of Bujjuuko Village in Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District, says although they have sought for help from family and friends, they have been unable to raise all the money required.

“Our family and friends have been able to raise some of the money but we still need more financial support. We have received the passports and are only waiting for the money in order to travel to India for the surgery,” Nakitto says, adding that doctors have advised that the surgery be done by the end of this month.

Kamwesigye was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect in March at the Uganda Heart Institute in Mulago, Kampala. This was after the mother noticed that he was always suffering from severe cough and flu, causing breathing complications.

“He always had difficulty breathing and when he kept getting worse, we rushed him to Mengo Hospital in Kampala, where we were referred to the Heart Institute for a checkup,” Nakitto says.

She adds that because of this condition, Kamwesigye also has a weak backbone that has kept him from achieving the same milestones as children his age.