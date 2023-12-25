Keep food poisoning at bay this holiday

Food poisoning occurs when one eats contaminated food or beverages, causing symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and fever. The severity and onset of symptoms varies, depending on the type of contaminant and an individual’s health.

Dr Charity Asaba, a general physician, says food is contaminated by microbes such as bacteria, viruses and parasites. Some of these microbes, Dr Asaba says, are not necessarily what causes sickness when ingested but the toxins they excrete onto the food.

“Bacteria such as salmonella, are commonly found in raw or undercooked eggs, poultry, meat as well as in unpasteurised milk and other dairy products. Certain strains of E. coli, another bacteria, are often associated with undercooked beef and contaminated fruits and vegetables. Viruses such as the Norovirus are linked to contaminated water and ready-to-eat foods handled by infected individuals. Parasites are found in contaminated water and food, particularly in areas with poor sanitation,” Dr Asaba explains.

Pesticides and chemicals such as agricultural chemicals on fruits, vegetables and other crops, can also cause food poisoning.

How to avoid

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before eating or handling food. Also, keep your countertops, utensils for cooking and chopping boards clean at all times. Wash them with soap and clean water after every use to prevent the spread of bacteria. You can use hot water when rinsing if necessary.

Christmas Day is a day for us to enjoy savoury dishes made from beef and poultry. Meats, however, if not handled well during preparation can be a breeding ground for harmful microbes. To prevent this, thaw frozen meats, poultry and other foods in the refrigerator and not on the countertop to prevent bacteria growth.

Alternatively, use cold running water or the microwave for quicker, safer thawing. Cook meats and poultry, thoroughly to kill harmful bacteria and parasites. Never eat raw or undercooked foods, except for vegetable salads and always serve hot foods hot and cold foods cold.

To prevent cross contamination, do not use the same cutting board and utensils you used for raw meats to prepare other foods. Keep raw and cooked foods separate. Also, use separate serving utensils and cutlery for each dish.

Storing food

Refrigerate perishable foods within two hours of purchase or preparation to slow down the growth of bacteria. Keep the refrigerator at or below 40°F (4°C) and the freezer at 0°F (-18°C). Refrigerate leftovers promptly (within two hours) and use them within a safe timeframe.

Always make sure to keep raw meats on the lower shelves in the refrigerator to prevent their juices from dripping onto other foods. Reheat leftovers thoroughly too, at least 165°F (74°C), before eating.