Keeping your baby hydrated

Being a new parent or caretaker can be just as exciting as it is daunting. To help with a bit of that anxiety, here are some tips to keep your baby hydrated.

The signs

Babies cannot specify when they are feeling the signs and symptoms associated with mild to moderate dehydration. They cannot explain common symptoms such as increased thirst, headaches, sticky or dry mouth, fatigue, lethargy, dizziness and irritability

Additionally, infants often do not exhibit clinical signs of dehydration until they lose approximately five per cent of their body weight, or when they are reaching more severe levels of dehydration.

How to tell

A baby who is dehydrated may appear to have sunken eyes or soft spot on the front of the head, called the fontanel, no tears are produced when crying and mucous membranes are dry or sticky, and the baby is more lethargic or fussy than usual.

Dark urine or a decreased urine output is also seen.

Typically, less than four wet diapers over a 24-hour period for infants or no urine in over eight hours for older children indicate dehydration. These numbers, how many wet diapers and measure of urine output, will vary based on your infant’s normal habits from day to day, but they act as a general guideline.

If your baby ever appears limp or listless, or you are unsure of their condition, bring your baby to their physician immediately.

Keeping the baby hydrated

Keeping babies hydrated starts off with adequate feedings. Be sure to breast or bottle feed your baby as instructed by your physician. If fever, hot weather, illness, or feeding difficulties occur, be sure to use an oral rehydration solution to replace lost water and electrolytes.

How should you have a baby rehydrate with the ORS? It depends on the product’s instructions. Many recommend how to provide the baby with ORS during the first six hours and then for the 24-hour period.

The important thing is if and when your baby is dehydrated that you are replacing both water and electrolytes with an age appropriate drink. Be sure to keep your baby in a controlled temperature environment to prevent overheating. Dressing the baby appropriately for the weather conditions and providing them with shade in the sun is important. And of course, always talk to your doctor if you have questions.

Source: hydralyte.com