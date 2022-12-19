Keeping your health in check during the holidays

As we gather for the holidays, it is important to remember that the Ebola virus disease as well as some strains of Covid-19 still exist.

Learning from the past, we should remember that these infections are able to cause serious illness among the young and old alike. It is, therefore, important that we maintain the basics of frequent hand washing, staying home when sick, staying away from those who are coughing and where possible, wear masks.

Vaccines

With the arrival of the 1,200 Ebola vaccine doses and several types of the coronavirus vaccines, Dr Arnold Ezama, the manager Epidemics and Pandemics Preparedness Response at Uganda Red Cross Society, says it is important for a country to be prepared for epidemics through vaccines.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 26 million doses of the Coronavirus vaccines have been administered and about 46 percent of the population have received at least one dose while only 33 percent of the population have been fully vaccinated.

While there are no new infections of the virus in Uganda, there are countries that still have strains of Covid-19 and as they travel, the the disease is spread.

"Vaccines would help avoid overwhelming the health system as was the case when we had the Covid-19 outbreak. This is because vaccines partially reduce the chance of becoming infected, and significantly reduce the likelihood of getting severely ill from these infections," Ezama says.

Starting with routine immunisations for infants and children, it is important that people get their vaccines this holiday season to ward off pandemic outbreaks and other vaccine-preventable infections.

At risk

Hospitals, including emergency departments and inpatient units are under significant strain right now given the high volume of respiratory infections circulating in our communities.

Reducing severe illness via vaccination would help preserve resources that would otherwise be used for treatment of other diseases and avoid overwhelming hospitals, inpatient units and intensive care units. During family gatherings, the elderly, infants, those with compromised immunity, medical conditions such as diabetes, obesity that put them at increased risk of infection should be up to date with the available vaccines in order to lower their risk of catching disease.

Proper ventilation

There are many diseases associated with staying in a congested and poorly ventilated shelter. Rheumatic fever, which may later turn into rheumatic heart disease, is among them.

According to George Patrick Akabwai, a general physician at Baylor Uganda, improving indoor ventilation for indoor gatherings starts with recognising that some infections such as Covid-19 and flu are airborne. Poor ventilation quickens the spread of disease so it is important to keep windows open to ensure sufficient air supply indoors.

"It is a mistake to think that Covid-19 was completely wiped out. Therefore, if you are using public transport while you travel, ensure that the windows of the bus or taxi are open for proper air circulation or wear a mask," he says, adding that if there is not enough ventilation indoors, have the gathering outdoor.

Tests, masks

Before going for a gathering, it is important that you take a Covid-19 test and if you have any symptoms of cough and flu, please stay at home in order to protect other people.

Akabwai says, "If you decide to go anyway, wear a high-grade mask to help protect others. Sit far away from more vulnerable people such as the infants and elderly and take off your mask only when eating."

Keep distance

Dr Ezama recommends that we still keep a physical distance of at least one metre from other people, even if they do not appear to be sick. Covid-19 is caused by the virus called SARS-CoV-2, which can spread from an infected person’s mouth or nose in small liquid particles when they cough, sneeze, speak, sing or breathe.

"The virus can easily be inhaled or come directly in contact with the eyes, nose or mouth when people are in close contact with each other, typically within one metre," he says.

Smaller gatherings in spaces allow you to keep physical distancing are safer while you celebrate Christmas or the New Year. The safest choice may be to celebrate only with those in your household in order to protect yourself from disease.

While we can enjoy being together, small gatherings are best. As long as you have no symptoms, quick hugs and a few handshakes with people that donot have symptoms maintained by frequent hand washing can prevent disease.

Cover when coughing or sneezing

Cover your mouth and nose with a handkerchief, bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Dispose of the used tissue immediately in a closed bin and wash your hands.

Following good respiratory hygiene protects yourself and the people around you from Covid-19 and other airborne diseases such as colds and flu.

Prioritise sleep

Sleep is paramount when it comes to maintaining the rest of your healthy habits. When sleep is lacking, other decisions become more challenging, such as making wise choices, not to mention the reduced energy you will have for being active.