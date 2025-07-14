Kimtai needs Shs45m for ICU treatment

Imani Felicity Kimtai was born on January 2, 2023. For the first year of her life, she was a healthy and joyful child, walking, eating well, and playing freely, hitting all her developmental milestones. However, in April 2025, her parents, Priscilla Lisa Neumbe and Emmanuel Charles Kimtai, noticed a sudden change. Kimtai began falling sick frequently. She lost her appetite, stopped walking, and appeared increasingly weak. Concerned, her parents sought medical help at several hospitals.

Despite undergoing various tests, including for malaria, doctors could not identify the cause of her illness, even as her condition visibly worsened. In June, still desperate for answers, her parents took her to a regional referral hospital. But again, no clear diagnosis was made. The doctors referred them to International Hospital Kampala (IHK), where a scan of the brain and spine was performed.

It revealed a spinal infection that had spread to part of her brain. Kimtai was immediately put on treatment. However, her condition deteriorated further when she developed bronchopneumonia (a type of pneumonia characterised by inflammation of the bronchi and surrounding lung tissue), causing severe breathing complications. She was placed on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Although her body is responding slowly to treatment, Kimtai remains on 100 percent oxygen support, now for six days and counting. Doctors say her lungs are still too weak to support independent breathing and cannot yet predict when she will be able to leave the ICU. Each day in ICU costs the family Shs3m. By July 9, they had accumulated a bill of Shs26.9m. Their health insurance provider, ICEA, has covered Shs20m.

With limited resources, the parents requested a referral to Mulago National Referral Hospital, which is more affordable. Unfortunately, only three ICU beds were available there, and all were occupied. Without a guaranteed ICU slot, transferring Kimtai, who is on life support, is too risky. Since April, Kimtai has lost significant weight and now appears stunted. Her parents, both former employees of a USAID-funded project, lost their jobs when the programme was discontinued due to policy shifts under president Donald Trump’s administration. Since then, Kimtai’s father has turned to online hailing transport services to support the family, but his income is not enough to meet the overwhelming medical expenses.

Now, the family must raise an additional Shs45m to keep their daughter in ICU. “I am pleading with anyone who can help to support my daughter financially and give her a second chance at life.” To contribute toward Kimtai’s ICU treatment, please send mobile money or reach out to: Priscilla Lisa Neumbe – 0702 026 526 Emmanuel Charles Kimtai – 0770 563 671



