Kissing and oral infections

Brush your teeth often to prevent oral diseases. Photo by Rachel Ajwang.

By  Dr Trevor Kwagala

Dental Surgeon

What you need to know:

  • Current research shows that several viruses can be contained in the saliva of an infected person and, therefore, can be transmitted through exchange of saliva.

In the late 80s, at the advent of HIV, there was a lot of fear among people on whether kissing could transmit the HIV virus. Science tells us that HIV is not transmissible through kissing. However, kissing may transmit other kinds of bacteria. 

