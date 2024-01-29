Knowing the signs of postpartum depression

Stella Akol was excited when she finally got pregnant with her first baby. However, this excitement waned when she went beyond her expected due date. Fortunately, she delivered normally at 42 weeks.

“I did not want the baby anymore because it came with a lot of work, especially having to stay awake throughout the night. I also had no breast milk for the first three days, however much fluids I took,” she says.

The people she spoke to about how she felt did not help either. Many said she did not have enough breast milk because she was not eating enough in an effort to maintain the same body she had before conceiving. Her husband also worked upcountry and only returned every two weeks. She had also failed to get a house help.

“Because the baby was too big, I got a tear which was stitched. It was very painful and took long to heal. This pain, coupled with lack of milk and my inability to sleep because the baby was awake all the time stressed me even more. This feeling lasted until the baby was about four months,” Akol recalls.



One day, Akol recalls walking away from home leaving her baby and phone so that she could have some time to herself, without any interruptions. She later, with support from her husband sought professional help and with about four sessions of therapy, she got better and for the first time, she appreciated having a baby who was already sitting.

Adjusting to motherhood is one of the biggest challenges a woman will face in their life. It can feel as if things will never get better. It is normal to feel emotional when you have just had a baby. Hormone shifts, lack of sleep, and adjusting to life with a newborn can seem overwhelming.

However, if you feel sad, moody, guilty or hopeless for several weeks, it could be postpartum depression, which affects as many as one in five women after giving birth.

When does it occur?

According to Gloria Aminat, the founder of Bora Minds Foundation, postpartum depression can develop anywhere from a few weeks to a year after deliver but can sometimes be hard to notice because irritability and other symptoms can be misunderstood to be baby blues.

“Postpartum depression is different from baby blues in that it lasts longer with severe symptoms. Having baby blues includes having mood swings, feeling sad or anxious, crying for no reason but this usually goes away on its own after one to two weeks,” Aminat says.

Therefore, if your symptoms persist or get worse over time, seek immediate help. In some cases, postpartum depression can start one to two months after childbirth, with strong feelings of depression or thoughts of hurting yourself or the baby.

Symptoms and signs

Caring for a newborn means a disruption to every new mother's sleep pattern but postpartum depression can cause larger sleep problems. Some women find it hard to sleep while others sleep too much. The vicious cycle is that poor sleep contributes to depression which then interferes with sleep.

One of the common symptoms of depression is eating less or more than usual. While some women turn to food for comfort when they are depressed, others lose interest in it completely.

“Some may feel nervous, frightened, restless, stressed or get intense worry about their baby's health or safety to the extent that it interferes with their ability to accomplish everyday tasks. This symptom may not be common to all women with postpartum depression, but some get it,” Aminat says.

Usually, the first two weeks after delivery are a mix of mood swings where a mother can find herself laughing in one minute and crying the next. However, if these emotions continue for more than two weeks, they may be a sign of postpartum depression.

Some women, just like Akol, report not feeling any joy or excitement about their new baby and got no pleasure from things they once enjoyed.

For such women, it is important to seek professional help as soon as they realise their baby blues have lasted longer than two weeks or if the symptoms worsen to the extent that a mother neglects self-care, has thoughts of harming self or the baby.

Some factors attributed to postpartum depression. Photo/www.cureus.com

Causes

There is no known cause for postpartum depression according to Aminat, “but the sharp drop in the hormones estrogen and progesterone after childbirth may trigger the problem. Lack of sleep can contribute as well. Some women feel conflicted about their changing identity and new responsibilities. If you have had depression in the past, you are more likely to develop postpartum depression.”

Postpartum psychosis is a rare but serious mental illness which is more common in women with a personal or family history of bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. The symptoms include irritability, confusion, erratic behaviour, restlessness, rapidly changing moods, and delusional thoughts.

A woman with postpartum psychosis is at risk of harming themselves or their baby, so it is important to seek professional help as soon as the mother starts experiencing any of these symptoms.

Getting help

Many new mothers feel embarrassed and keep postpartum depression to themselves, but if you are having trouble coping with all the changes that motherhood brings, see your doctor. The doctor can determine if you are experiencing it and can refer you to a mental health professional. A therapist is there to listen and give you strategies to cope with the negative thoughts and feelings you are having.

For women with severe postpartum depression, the doctor may recommend antidepressant drugs to help lift postpartum depression. These drugs are effective, but they do not work overnight. They may also cause some unwanted side effects or react badly with other medications you may be taking.

It is important to note that if you are breastfeeding, antidepressants can be passed to your baby through breast milk. Although this is said to be safe, it is good to talk to your doctor if you have safety concerns.

“Without immediate action, postpartum depression can last many months and may have long-term consequences for you and your baby. It can interfere with bonding between mother and child, which can lead to behavioural problems and developmental delays when the child gets older,” she says.

Therefore, if you are feeling depressed, it is important to accept help from family and friends or hire a babysitter and take time for yourself, rest when you can, spend time with other mothers who can relate to what you are going through.