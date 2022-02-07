Limited time? Consider mini workouts

The biggest advantage of mini workouts is that they will enable you to work out where you are using the little free time you get. 

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

  • If you would like to fit exercise into your day but struggle to find 30-45 minutes to work out, consider mini workouts. These shorter sessions break up a continuous routine into several smaller ones.

A number of people believe that unless they exercise for 30 or 45 minutes, they will not realise any benefits. However, the old adage, ‘one by one makes a bundle’ also applies to working out. 

