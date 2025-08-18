Link between oral health and throat cancer

In Uganda, awareness of oral health has often centred on dental issues such as toothaches and gum disease. However, it is important to recognise that poor oral health can also increase the risk of developing throat cancer.

Maintaining a healthy mouth is not just about having a bright smile; it is a crucial step in preventing serious illnesses, including throat cancer.

This article explores the connection between oral health and throat cancer, outlines the risk factors, and offers practical steps that Ugandans can take to protect themselves.

The link

Oral health and throat health are closely connected. Poor oral hygiene can lead to chronic infections such as periodontitis (gum disease), which causes ongoing inflammation.

Over time, this chronic inflammation may contribute to abnormal changes in the cells of the mouth and throat, increasing the risk of cancer development.

A dirty mouth harbours harmful bacteria that not only damage the gums and teeth but can also affect the throat lining. Scientific research has indicated that a high load of certain bacteria in the mouth is associated with a higher risk of oropharyngeal cancer.

Furthermore, when oral tissues are inflamed or damaged due to poor hygiene, the body’s ability to fight off viruses such as Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is diminished. HPV is now a major cause of throat cancer worldwide, including in Uganda.

Poor oral health can also mask or delay the detection of early cancer signs in the mouth or throat. Symptoms such as bleeding gums, sores, or pain might be dismissed as simple dental issues when they could actually be indicators of something more serious.

Risk factors

Poor oral hygiene alone does not cause cancer, but it can interact with other risk factors to increase susceptibility. Smoking and chewing tobacco irritate the throat and elevate cancer risk, especially when combined with poor oral hygiene. Alcohol consumption, particularly in conjunction with smoking, significantly raises the likelihood of developing throat cancer.

Additionally, HPV infection, especially through unprotected oral sex, can persist longer in individuals with poor oral health. Conditions such as HIV/AIDS and other immune-suppressing illnesses can exacerbate the effects of poor oral hygiene, increasing cancer susceptibility.

Preventive steps

Here are some practical steps you can take to maintain oral health and reduce cancer risk:

1. Practice good oral hygiene: Brush your teeth twice daily with fluoride toothpaste, use a clean toothbrush replaced every three to four months, and clean your tongue to reduce bacterial buildup. Floss daily or utilise local alternatives such as chewing sticks to clean between teeth.

2. Regular dental check-ups: Visit a dentist or health centre at least once a year. Regular dental check-ups help in detecting mouth sores or abnormal growths early. Seek immediate care if you notice persistent mouth sores, bleeding, or swelling.

3. Avoid tobacco and limit alcohol: Smoking, chewing tobacco, and excessive alcohol consumption weaken oral tissues and raise cancer risk. Quitting these habits significantly lowers your chances of developing cancer.

4. Eat a healthy diet: A diet rich in fruits and vegetables strengthens the immune system and supports both oral and throat health. Vitamin deficiencies, especially in Vitamin A and C, are linked to a higher risk of mouth and throat cancers. Health Centre IIIs and IVs are being trained to screen for early signs of oral and throat cancer.

Some Regional Cancer Centres, such as those in Mbarara and Gulu, are now providing cancer education and basic ENT assessments. The Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) in Kampala remains the national referral centre for diagnosis, treatment, and research on cancers, including those of the head and neck.

Final word

Oral health is not solely about avoiding toothaches; it plays a vital role in preventing serious diseases such as throat cancer. Every Ugandan can reduce their cancer risk by maintaining a clean and healthy mouth, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, seeking early care for any persistent symptoms, and supporting HPV vaccination efforts.