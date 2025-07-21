Link between oral sex and throat cancer

The Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) has observed rising concern about the connection between oral sex and throat cancer, particularly oropharyngeal cancer.

There is also widespread confusion between throat cancer and oesophageal cancer. Throat cancer refers to a group of cancers affecting the pharynx (throat), larynx (voice box), and tonsils.

A specific type, oropharyngeal cancer, which affects the middle part of the throat, including the back of the tongue and tonsils, is increasingly linked to Human Papillomavirus (HPV), especially type 16. This sexually transmitted virus can be passed through oral sex and may lead to cancer if it persists in the body. The risk of developing oropharyngeal cancer increases with frequent oral sex, especially with multiple partners and without protection such as condoms or dental dams.

Although most people who contract HPV will not develop cancer, a small number experience persistent infections that trigger changes in cells, eventually causing cancer. These cancers often affect younger adults who do not smoke or drink heavily. Symptoms of throat cancer may include a sore throat that does not go away, difficulty swallowing, hoarseness or voice changes, ear pain, unexplained weight loss, and lumps in the neck.





Because these symptoms resemble common infections, they are often ignored or misdiagnosed, which can delay treatment. In Uganda, although national data is still being collected, UCI has seen a noticeable rise in cases of oropharyngeal and tonsillar cancers, particularly among young people. This mirrors global trends and strongly points to HPV as a key cause. UCI is working with academic partners to improve diagnostic tools, including the integration of HPV testing in cancer diagnostics.

Throat vs. oesophageal cancer

Oesophageal cancer, by contrast, occurs in the food pipe that connects the mouth to the stomach. It is not caused by HPV or linked to oral sex. Instead, its primary risk factors include tobacco and alcohol use, chronic acid reflux, certain infections, nutritional deficiencies, genetic factors, and consumption of extremely hot drinks.

In Uganda, this cancer is more common among older adults in the western and northern regions of the country and is often diagnosed late due to limited access to specialised care. HPV is a large group of viruses, some of which cause warts, while others, especially types 16 and 18, cause cancer in the cervix, anus, penis, vulva, and throat. Almost all sexually active individuals will contract HPV at some point. The immune system clears most infections, but persistent cases can lead to cancer over time.

Prevention is key

The most effective way to prevent HPV-related cancers is through vaccination. Uganda’s Ministry of Health began routine HPV vaccination for girls aged nine to 14 in 2015, with some pilot districts now including boys.

Vaccinating both girls and boys before the onset of sexual activity provides the best protection. Using protection during sexual activity, limiting the number of sexual partners, and regular health check-ups are vital preventive measures.

Oral sex is not inherently dangerous but carries risks if practised without protection or with multiple partners. It can transmit not only HPV but also HIV, herpes, gonorrhea, and syphilis. HPV-related cancers may appear 10 to 30 years after initial infection, making prevention and early detection essential.

Early detection saves lives

Throat cancer is highly treatable when detected early. UCI offers a range of treatment options, including surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, palliative care, and rehabilitation services such as speech and swallowing therapy.

The Institute is also expanding its head and neck cancer programme with better diagnostics and a growing team of specialists. Despite this, many patients in Uganda still present late due to stigma, low awareness, misdiagnosis, and limited access to care. Patients are urged to seek medical attention if symptoms last more than two weeks. Several myths contribute to the problem and should be avoided:

•Oral sex is not completely safe; it can transmit serious infections.

•Throat cancer is not limited to smokers and drinkers; HPV-related cases often occur in otherwise healthy individuals. •Throat and oesophageal cancers are different diseases and should not be confused.

•HPV vaccination is not only for girls; boys also benefit, especially in preventing throat and anal cancers.

The writer is the executive director, UCI



