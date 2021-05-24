Living with lactose intolerance 

By George Katongole More by this Author

According to Harvard.edu, a dairy allergy is an immune system response to milk protein. In addition to feeling bloated or causing diarrhoea, symptoms of a dairy allergy can include hives, wheezing, vomiting, cramps, and skin rash.

Dairy intolerance results from inadequate levels of lactase, the enzyme that breaks down milk sugar. While lactose intolerance can cause a lot of discomfort, it is not life threatening, while a milk allergy can be.

Dr Enoch Mpewo, a general physician, says lactose intolerance, also known as malabsorption, is a widespread disorder. Dr Samson Muddu, a nutritionist, says lactose intolerance occurs when your small intestine does not produce enough of an enzyme (lactase) to digest milk sugar (lactose).

Normally, lactase turns milk sugar into two simple sugars; glucose and galactose, which are absorbed into the bloodstream through the intestinal lining.

If one is lactase deficient, lactose in your food moves into the colon instead of being processed and absorbed. In the colon, normal bacteria interact with undigested lactose, causing nausea.

“If you feel sick every time you take milk, ice cream, or other dairy products, you may have lactose intolerance,” Dr Mpewo says. He adds that lactose intolerance is uncomfortable but otherwise mostly harmless.

Allergy or intolerance?

In general terms, food allergies are a response by your body’s immune system to foods. Lactose intolerance and dairy allergy sound a lot alike but according to Annet Pearl Kyomuhendo, a physician, lactose intolerance involves the digestive system while dairy allergy involves the immune system where the body reacts to the proteins in milk and other dairy products as if they are dangerous invaders.

Antibodies known as immunoglobulin, which normally protect against bacteria, viruses, and parasites, trigger inflammation, the release of histamine, and can lead to symptoms, typically within minutes, ranging from rash and swelling to vomiting, difficulty swallowing, and difficulty breathing.

According to WebMD, an online portal, cow’s milk is the most common food allergy in children younger than five years, and accounts for about half of all food allergies in children younger than one.

When allergies persist into the teenage years and adulthood, they are more likely to cause severe reactions. Dr Mpewo says milk allergy causes anaphylaxis, locally known as ebirogologo.

Coping

Kyomuhendo says when symptoms become frequent, it is time to consult a doctor, particularly if you are worried about getting enough calcium.

Kyomuhendo endorses a vegan lifestyle while adding that calcium can be administered as an oral supplement in non-dairy formats stressing that there is no cure for lactose intolerance.

“Only symptoms are dealt with. It is advisable to use milk with reduced lactose such as yoghurt with live cultures, or substitute soy beverage for milk and milk products,” she says.

She explains that one of the main concerns for people who are lactose intolerant is making sure they get enough of the nutrients found in milk products, especially calcium. She says calcium can be obtained from a number of non-dairy foods including broccoli, okra, kale (leaf cabbage), collards (sukuma wiki), fish and calcium-fortified juices.

Take control

When cooking at home, replace milk in recipes with lactose-free milk.

You can also buy a cookbook that features lactose-free recipes and start trying them.

Many classic recipes can be adapted to fit a lactose-intolerant diet.

Control the ingredients that go in the meal and you may be surprised at how much variety you can eat.

