Maintaing a safe and hygienic salon

Looking good is vital for everyone. This is why despite our busy schedules, one will find time for a pedicure, manicure, haircut, beard trimming, plaiting or retouching hair, among others.

When you think of the main differences between a good or bad salon experience, one of the first things that come to mind is cleanliness.

While you probably understand the importance of cleanliness, it can be difficult to balance seeing clients, managing employees, and the other day-to-day tasks of running your salon or spa.

However, the importance of a clean salon or spa is essential to your clients’ experience and your business overall.

Florence Kanyana, a former resident of Konge, Lukuli, got an itchy rash on her neck after relocating to another residence and changing salons. Her dermatologist recommended some medicine, which luckily helped provide relief. She suspected she might have got the infection from the new salon.

Doctor Fred Mwaka, a dermatologist, says beauty salons and spas can be linked to viral infections such as HIV, hepatitis B and C, warts as well as fungal infections such as athlete’s foot, nail fungus and yeast. He adds that some hair and facial products can cause eczema, eyelid dermatitis, chemical burns, and loss of hair or nails.

“Many ailments can be acquired from salons and spas if clients, hair dressers and barbers are not cautious,” he says.

Whether luxurious or not, there are some elements that cut across for beauticians, if they are to guard their clients and themselves from contracting diseases.

Margaret Kasalo, a beautician, says one should consider the atmosphere, personnel behaviour as well as the equipment before opting for a particular salon.

Atmosphere

Kasalo says a salon should have a relaxed atmosphere to calm down the clients’ nerves.

“If your clients are stressed after a treatment, the only thing they will want to do is pay and go home, but if they are rejuvenated and feel they have received quality treatment, they will most likely linger” she says.

Kasalo adds that due to a variety of products used on hair and nails, salons can have disgusting smells of which some can cause stomach upset and nausea. Such smells should be gotten rid of by using oil diffusers and burning incense in the salon.

“Relaxing scents such as lavender will make your clients feel at ease and provide a calm environment as well,” Kasalo advises.

Temperature

Your salon’s temperature should be warm. Kasalo says it is also reasonable to inquire from your clients the kind of temperature suitable for a given day depending on the weather.

“When a customer is using the drier, the temperature of the room has to be lowered but where they are having their hair washed, the temperature has to be increased to avoid them from catching a cold or triggering allergies, especially on a cold day,” Kasalo advises.

Some salons have harsh lighting that can affect one’s eyes. To this, Kasalo says, one should ensure the lighting in the salon is not too bright and not dim.

Personal interaction

Betty Nabatanzi, a beautician, says communication and consultation with your clients is necessary because some services and products can cause health complications.

“Some clients are allergic to given products and it is through this interaction that you can get to know these issues as well as introduce new products to them,” Nabatanzi says.

Dr Nelson Mandera, a general physician, says a beautician’s physical health is paramount given they are always in close contact with customers.

“A beautician should guard from diseases such as flu and cough that can be spread through close contact with clients,” he says.

No one will want to sit for more than an hour in a salon, being worked on by a hair dresser or barber with body odour, hence the need for good oral and body hygiene.

Dr Mandera advises salon and spa workers to stop if an unexpected cut, abrasion, or other injury occurs during a service and results in exposure to blood or other body fluids.

“You should not perform services on clients with open wounds or sores as it can infect you and your customers,” he advises.

Equipment

According to Kasalo, all non-disposable equipment should be washed, disinfected and dried before being used on customers. You must fully dip all surfaces of the tool or equipment including handles, in disinfectant as directed by the manufacturer.

To clean and disinfect electronic tools, one should remove all removable parts such as plastic guards, non-metal removable parts, metal guards, clipper blades and drill bits, among others and clean them separately.

Wipe or brush all product residue, hair, skin debris, nail dust, and other visible debris from the surface of the tool.

“You must wear gloves or use tongs to avoid direct skin contact with the disinfectant and observe all safety precautions as directed by the manufacturer,” says Dr Mandera.

Products

Kasalo says all fluids, semi-fluids, creams, waxes, and powders must be kept in clean, covered containers with a solid cover and must be dispensed in a manner that prevents contamination of the unused supply.

She adds that some of these products are acidic and you cannot risk using fingers to remove products from containers. Instead, you must use disposable or disinfected spatulas or scoops.

“If a product is removed from a container, it must not be put back. Instead, if it is unused, it must be discarded or disposed of,” she says, adding that all products must be labelled to avoid making costly mistakes.

Dr Mwase says if such products get into contact with other chemicals in the atmosphere, they can have different reactions and may end up becoming harmful to the skin or hair.

