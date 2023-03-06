Make exercising fun for your children

Exercising is generally part of growing and naturally, children love running about as they play. However, since a number of things are changing in society, many of them are restricted for reasons such as lack of where to play, some do not have associates and the commonest modern games are those that can be played alone such as video games.

Since they are inactive most of the days, a number of children are now becoming obese; developing so many complications of living a sedentary lifestyle yet the ideal behaviour of being fit and exercising should be instilled in them at an early age.

There are various benefits of exercising for children according to Dr Nobert Bwana, a physiotherapist at Physique fitness Centre. These can include developing stronger bones and muscles, proper blood circulation, stronger heart, stronger immunity, better performance in class, keeping a healthy body weight, emotional wellbeing and developing bonds and relationships with other children.

How to support children

Children copy what they see others do, especially in the home. As a parent or guardian, it is important to be a good role model when it comes to exercise.

Some parents today restrict their children from playing outside for fear of getting dirty or even hurting themselves while they play but Dr Bwana recommends that parents set aside time to play so that they can associate with other children.

He says, “As a parent or guardian gets involved with the child, they also achieve the fitness benefit as well as burning calories. It is also important to encourage children to go out and play with others because they also learn to associate with others as an added benefit.”

Many schools are now incorporating physical activity as part of their curriculum to help children who may have physical talents have a self-discovery of what they are able to do.

Swimming lessons at schools for example are very essential and more than just a life skill. Children in their later years can earn from it while keeping fit at the same time.

“For children and teenagers to grow up with a healthy lifestyle, it is important that they are physically active and eat healthy foods every day. It is, therefore, important that they get full support from the family and where possible, let the whole family get involved in a particular activity,” Dr Bwana remarks.

The games

According to Quraish Golooba, a physiotherapist at Case Hospital, as a parent or guardian, it is sensible that you choose games and activities that are suitable for your child’s age and medical condition if any.

“Do not wait for the child to grow up. It is advisable to introduce games early enough so that they become used to this type of routine. For younger children, it is good to introduce free play, where the parent can also get involved,” he says.

He adds that, “When your child becomes a teenager, introduce them to games such as football, netball, basketball or even just run around with the children or walk to the market. You can also teach them how to swim if there are no such lessons at their schools.”

Since some teenagers may want to be independent, you can encourage them to go for a walk, play football or ride a bicycle with their peers.

Golooba says, “You can also engage in activities that strengthen muscles and bones such as skipping the rope, athletics (especially at school where they will meet healthy competition) and sports such as basketball. Most importantly, let them explore new ideas.”

Level of straining

Normal children should be able to do the usual exercises and the intensity and frequency can increase gradually with their age according to Dr Bwana.

He says, “If your child has a blood circulation problem such as haemophilia; or chronic diseases such as sickle cell anaemia or asthma, contact their paediatrician to explain to you if there are any likely complications and what degree of straining their body can bear.”

Also, Dr Bwana remarks, “Children with neurological disorders should undergo physiotherapy as part of their physical exercise to keep their bones flexible. Children with Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism also need to undergo physiotherapy but with extreme care since their bones and muscles are very fragile. If possible, hire a physiotherapist to help you do the job.”

He recommends that children with hemophilia should avoid exercises that may involve collision such as football. Exercising will strengthen their muscles and decrease bleeding episodes. Swimming, cycling and brisk walking are ideal for such children.

Children with asthma, an illness that causes problems with breathing can involve in less straining exercises as long as their symptoms are under control. Older children with asthma can know their triggers and try to avoid them. Dr Bwana says, “They can swim but if the weather is cold, they should get involved in other activities as recommended.”