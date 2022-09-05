Male or female? The truth about gender ambiguity

Approximately one in 4,500 to 5,500 children has an incidence of genital ambiguity at birth. When Mary gave birth to her fourth child six years ago at Buyoboya Health Centre II in Mpumiro, Eastern Uganda, the midwife said she had given birth to a baby girl. At home, Mary realised that her baby’s genitals were different from those of her siblings. She had a vagina and what looked like a penis.

After tests at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, she was referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital for further management. However, because she lacked the funds, she did not go. In February, the baby started urinating frequently, which was not the case before.

“She started urinating a minimum of six times in an hour. I had to go back to the hospital. Many people would say that my child is a hermaphrodite. But she was my baby girl and I wanted to prove them wrong,” she says

Dr Misaki Wayengera, a geneticist at Mulago National Referral Hospital, says there is an increasing incidence of children who are born with sex ambiguity. They are born with outer sex organs that are deceptive, and one cannot tell whether they are male or female. Ordinary, people may refer to it as hermaphroditism.

“When an ordinary person looks at a person who has ambiguous genitalia, they will see that there is a fallacy which looks like a penis but at the same time, there is a vulva and the child urinates from a vagina. Sometimes, there are even testes. However, to say that a child has both organs, they must have testes and ovaries,” Dr Wayengera says.

Development of sex

A baby’s gender is partially determined at conception when the child inherits a pair of sex chromosomes; an X from the mother and either an X or Y from the father.

According to the intersex society of North America, from conception until six weeks, faetuses have no sex difference and their genitals appear female. There are two sets of swellings (urogenital swellings), open in the middle, and a swelling toward the front (phallus).

For boys with typical development, the faetal testes produce testosterone and this causes the urogenital swellings to bulge, come together in the middle, and fuse, forming the scrotum and the underside of the penis.

“With ambiguous genitalia, problems in the development of the faetus can result in external genitals that do not match the baby’s chromosomal sex (XX or XY),” texaschildren.org states.

Causes

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH)

Dr Wayengera says this is a condition in which the body produces too much of a male sex hormone, causing virilisation in females. Prenatal exposure to certain drugs with hormonal effects such steroids can cause developing female genitals to become more masculine. In Mary’s case, her child may have been exposed to adrenal hormones, causing her genitals to look ambiguous.

“This can also cause early development of the body, for example, a five-year-old child will have a penis like that of a 15-year-old and will develop pubic hair,” he says.

Contraceptive use

According to MedicalNewsToday.com, some progestins (which can also be found in certain (not all) injectable contraceptives) have a greater androgenic effect than others. Unlike natural progesterone, this synthetic form of the hormone has androgenic activity, so it may produce effects similar to those of male hormones. When a faetus is exposed to excessive hormones of this type, it is more likely that there will be a high risk of sex ambiguity.

Advanced maternal age

There is evidence that after 36, chromosomes become unstable (the ova begin to age) which could lead to such abnormalities.

According to texaschildren.org, a genetic female (XX chromosomes) may also develop ambiguous genitalia if male hormones are present. Possible causes include tumors in the faetus or the mother, which can produce male hormones and genetic abnormalities.

Symptoms in females

The enlarged clitoris

According to Dr Wayengera, also known as the mega-clitoris, this is where the clitoris looks like a small penis. While some females may have a vaginal opening, others may have a completely closed surface, requiring surgery.

The urethral opening, where urine comes out, according to texaschildren.org, is above, below or along the clitoris. The labia is closed together, or has folds and looks like a scrotum. The child will also have lumps in the labia, making it look more like a scrotum with testicles.

Which gender?

Later in life, parents decide on their child’s gender but that depends on what was predominant at birth. When one decides, surgery is the next option.

“If the less predominant sex is chosen, you might find that a ‘now male’, who probably had a uterus, may start ovulating, which can at times be painful. In cases where there is no opening for the blood to come out, then another surgery is performed,” Dr Mukuzi Muheereza, a general physician, says.

How long is the treatment?

Because ambiguous genitalia is a rare and complex condition requiring expertise in disorders of sexual differentiation, it becomes more than a surgery affair. Even when it is corrected, the victim and parents may still face psychological torture.

Texas Children’s Hospital recommends a range of specialists that may have to be involved in the child’s treatment and healing process. These include neonatologists, geneticists, gynaecologists, urologists, endocrinologists, psychiatrists, and social workers to help improve the child’s physical and emotional well-being.

“A mother whose child has ambiguous genitalia should take them to the endocrinologist, who will refer the child to a geneticist and then work with the surgeons for a complete treatment course,” Dr Wayengera says.

Risk factors

Family history may play a role in the development of ambiguous genitalia, because many disorders of sex development result from genetic abnormalities that can be inherited. Possible risk factors for ambiguous genitalia include a family history of:

● Unexplained deaths in early infancy.

● Infertility, absent menstrual periods or excess facial hair in females.

● Genital abnormalities.

● Abnormal physical development during puberty.