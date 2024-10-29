Margaret Sentamu overcame fear and took breast cancer head-on

Margaret Sentamu had always known a lump in the breast could signal cancer. During a massage in March 2020, her therapist felt a painless lump in her left breast.

When questioned, Sentamu brushed it off, sensing the lump but deciding not to worry. For months, she monitored it herself until it seemed to vanish.

In 2022, her brother-in-law’s prostate cancer diagnosis jolted her into action. She half-jokingly told her sister, "Maybe I have cancer too," but concern weighed on her.

She contacted her doctor, but since he was unavailable, she visited an imaging centre, which referred her to Case Hospital.

"At Case Hospital, I was advised to go back the next day," she recalled. Following a physical exam and counselling, the nurse examining her breast frowned, deepening her worry.

The doctor liaised with her primary physician, and three days later, a specialist extracted a sample from the lump, leading to minor surgery and a wait for her results.

When she returned, however, the hospital seemed disorganised, and her doctor was unavailable. A cousin recommended that she goes to the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) for a smoother process.

At UCI, she was struck by the overwhelming number of patients and scarce resources.

After registering, a doctor informed her that several tests were required before being assigned to Dr Victoria Walusansa.

“When I met Dr Walusansa, I learnt the troubling news; the cancerous masses had increased after the surgery. Anxiety washed over me as she explained the treatment plan, including hair loss as a potential side effect,” Sentamu shared.

At the pharmacy, Sentamu’s doubts grew when the pharmacist pointed out that her medication dosage was unspecified. Facing an uncertain treatment path and the possibility of a mastectomy, she felt deeply apprehensive.

“I don’t think I can go through with this,” she told her doctor over the phone. A nurse tried to reassure her, saying, “It’s good you came early; you’ll be out by 1pm,” but relief was fleeting.

Facing uncertainty

Though anxious, Sentamu resolved to start chemotherapy at UCI. She recalls: “I explained my situation to the doctor, and she rescheduled my treatment.”

While waiting, she stumbled across a Facebook post from Rusia Okiriza, a stage-four cancer survivor. Okiriza’s story struck a chord; she warned Sentamu to avoid mismanaged care and suggested India as a viable option for better treatment.

A life-changing decision

In April 2023, after much deliberation, Sentamu chose to go to India for treatment. She and her caretaker arrived on July 4, where doctors confirmed her stage-one diagnosis and offered two options; a mastectomy or a less invasive procedure.

“I don’t need the breast; just take it,” she decided. The surgery was scheduled for July 17, 2023.

“The experience in India was daunting; I felt homesick,” she admitted. Afterward, she began chemotherapy, which required four cycles.

Chemotherapy in India was markedly different.

"The approach felt collaborative, with multiple doctors involved. I was monitored closely, often sleeping during treatment, unlike the discomfort I felt back home," she said.

Though her insurance covered part of the expenses, it wasn’t enough, and she relied on family and friends for support.

Returning to Uganda, her community welcomed her warmly. A close friend helped manage her responsibilities at the Uganda Media Women’s Association (UMWA) while she was away.

“The staff were understanding, allowing me to focus on my health without pressure,” she said gratefully.

Lifestyle changes

Alongside treatment, Sentamu adjusted her lifestyle, cutting out meat, milk, sugar, and salt from her diet.

“I learnt that chemicals could cause cancer, so I became conscious of what I consumed,” she said.

She now takes a daily medication for the next five years, a constant reminder of her journey.

Health challenges

Sentamu struggled at times with her medication. Her daughter, Sarah Birungi Namuddu, was vigilant, reminding her to adhere to her treatment plan.

“Despite feeling unwell, I managed to work on a project proposal during my sick days, and it was a victory when it got approved,” she explained.

She also faced physical changes, particularly hair loss, ultimately deciding to shave it all off.

The psychological toll was heavy. On the day of her surgery, her daughter had to identify the removed tissue.

"That moment was incredibly difficult for her and left a lasting impression on both of us," she shared.

Moving forward

Sentamu maintains contact with her doctors and travels to India for follow-ups every six months.

“The fatigue and side effects of medication make daily activities difficult. Today, I weigh 92 kilogrammes, up from 75 kilogrammes before my diagnosis,” she explained.

She leans on a strong support system at home, including her daughter, son, and a trusted helper.

Sentamu, who has had an active career, plans to step back next year, as balancing work with her health has become challenging.

The cost of medication and supplements adds another layer of stress. However, she finds strength in a cancer support group and emphasises the need for improved healthcare in Uganda.

“A healthy nation is a productive one. Many lives are lost to cancer, and we must improve early detection and treatment accessibility,” she stated.

BREAST CANCER

Breast cancer is a disease in which abnormal breast cells grow out of control and form tumours. If left unchecked, the tumours can spread throughout the body and become fatal. Breast cancer cells begin inside the milk ducts and/or the milk-producing lobules of the breast. The earliest form (in situ) is not life-threatening and can be detected in early stages. Cancer cells can spread into nearby breast tissue (invasion).

This creates tumours that cause lumps or thickening. Treatment is based on the person, the type of cancer and its spread. Treatment combines surgery, radiation therapy and medications.