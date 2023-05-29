Melissa needs Shs18.7m for life-saving heart surgery

Phionah Kabonesa is seeking help to raise Shs18.7m for her daughter Melissa Namata’s heart surgery at the Uganda Heart Institute (UHI) in Mulago, Kampala.

Namata, a resident of Kamunyonga LC 1 in Kiwuba Ward, Karujubu Sub-county in Masindi District, was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and severe pneumonia at UHI in 2016. Congestive heart failure is when your heart cannot pump blood well enough to give your body normal supply.

Fortunately, the Primary Three pupil at Masindi Junior Success School can successfully undergo an operation at UHI, if her family can raise the required funds.

Kabonesa says, “We did not realise it from the start but when she started going to school, she started falling sick often. She had breathing problems and could not walk for long distances,” Phionah says, adding:

“One day when she fainted, I rushed her to Walabyeki Medical Care in Masindi District where we were referred to Masindi General Hospital for further management. After tests, Dr Mbabazi referred us to UHI.”

At UHI, Kaboesa was told her daughter was born with a hole in the heart. Since then, she has been surviving on daily tablets until mid-April when her condition deteriorated, prompting her mother to rush her to UHI.

“We were admitted until May 2, when a surgeon informed us that Namata needs immediate surgery, which would cost about Shs18.7m," she says.

Phionah, therefore, appeals to all well-wishers to help her raise the required funds to save her daughter’s life.

“I am an unemployed single mother of four and I do not have any land I can sell to get the money. My daughter wants to become a doctor and I do not want this disease to cut her dreams short," she adds.

Please send all contributions to phone numbers: 0778105075 or 0759306054, both registered in under Phionah Kabonesa.