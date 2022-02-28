Men too suffer from postpartum depression

Men are advised to seek professional help when they experience signs of postpartum depression. 

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

  • Postpartum depression is a form of depression that occurs after the birth of a child. While it is often experienced by mothers, it can also be experienced by fathers.

Often times, if not always, postpartum depression (depression after childbirth) is associated with women, never men. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.