Men too suffer from postpartum depression

Often times, if not always, postpartum depression (depression after childbirth) is associated with women, never men.

A study, ‘Prenatal and Postpartum Depression in Fathers and Its Association with Maternal Depression’, published in 2010 showed that one in 10 men experience paternal postpartum depression (PPD). It further states that higher rates of depression were reported during the three to six month postpartum period.

Dr Anita Murungi, a general practitioner, says PPD is often said to be an episode of major depressive disorder occurring soon after the birth of a child.

According to a study, ‘Incidence of maternal and paternal depression in primary care’, an estimated four per cent of fathers experience depression in the first year after their child’s birth. The risk gets even higher for younger fathers with a family history of depression as well as fathers with financial difficulties.

Dr Murungi says the disorder is sometimes referred to as Adult Separation Anxiety and it is common in men who are deeply dependent on their wives for a number of activities such as cooking, washing and ironing clothes or new fathers.

Symptoms

Dr Benedict Akimana, a psychiatrist at Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital, says the condition is akin to adjustment disorder since the man is reacting to a new addition to the family.

“Looking at it from a new father’s perspective, the disorder is an emotional reaction he suffers owing to the arrival of the baby. The reaction is often considered to be excessive or unhealthy and occurs within three months of the child being born. The stress usually causes immense problems at work, school or in one’s relationships,” he explains.

Dr Akimana adds that the distress and discomfort one suffers cannot be ignored since the consequences, such as suicidal tendencies, are dire.

Causes

Dr Akimana says, PPD among men is due to:

Lost attention: Before the arrival of the baby, the man was the centre of his wife’s attention.

“She made him a cup of tea on returning from work, served his meals, and washed and ironed his clothes among other responsibilities. Basically, all her free time was dedicated to him. However, with the new entrant, he gets none of the attention. He thus must see to his laundry, meals, and his general welfare such as choosing clothes to wear to work and ensuring they are clean and ironed,” Dr Akimana notes.

This could also be due to the fact that while mothers quickly bond with the new-born, having carried the pregnancy for nine months, fathers are simply catching on.

Guilt: Society expects men to be happy that they have a newborn. However, Dr Akimana says, this is not always the case.

“Therefore, they feel guilty for not feeling like everyone else, which leads to depression,” he says.

Stress: The stress that comes with taking care of the baby is usually overwhelming.

“The baby’s arrival comes with a whole new schedule which leaves many parents drained. While some women will manoeuvre through the new responsibilities, some men take time to adjust, which affects how they carry out other duties such as work,” he says.

Signs and symptoms

Dr Murungi says the typical symptoms of masked man’s depression (as some people may call it) include irritability, indecisiveness, impulsivity, violent behaviour, avoidance, substance abuse and sleep disorders.

“Additionally, one may lose interest in certain activities, experience significant weight loss, loss of energy, feelings of worthlessness/guilt, sleep disorders, and thoughts of self-harm in extreme cases,” she shares.

Risk factors

There are several predisposing factors that lead to PPD. Dr Murungi says some include maternal depression.

“According to a study, ‘Correlates of ante- and postnatal depression in fathers: a systematic review’, 30 per cent of men whose partners get maternal depression eventually get the same symptoms. This is especially the anxiety of being left alone to look after the baby while some feel abandoned.

Others include low relationship quality, reduction in the frequency of sexual contact, and lack of social support.

Impact on children

Dr Murungi says children whose fathers have suffered PPD are also affected. “Some of these children have suicidal tendencies, especially the boys while there are increased chances of depression among the girls,” she says.

Seeking help

Sadly, many men do not want to accept the fact that PPD among men is a reality. Even among those that agree it exists think that it cannot affect them. Dr Murungi says there is nothing to be ashamed about admitting that you have depression.