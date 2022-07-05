Minister cautions Ugandans about rising cases of non-communicable diseases

The country is experiencing a rise in cases of non-communicable diseases due to inadequate physical exercises among the population, ministry of health has warned.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona urged Ugandans always do some physical exercises as one of the ways to fight such disease. He was reacting to remarks by Ms Ntabazi Harriet, the State Minister for Trade who said such diseases are on the rise because people have ignored the benefit of physical exercise.

While officiating at the yoga international day in Kampala that was initially started in 2015 by Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to combat stress, Ms Ntabanzi said diseases like high blood, diabetes, mental illness and others are costing several Ugandans in terms huge medical bills.

"Lack of exercises has led to blood clots and deaths," she said.

According to her, yoga helps a lot given the several medical benefits attached to it, such as, keeping the memory upright and brain working, keeping the body strong and organs moving in the right direction.

The chairman Indian Association in Uganda, Mr Reo Mohan said the international yoga day is intended to combat stress in both adults and children.

“It is a medicine that cures several diseases on earth," Mr Mohan said.

The High Commissioner of India to Uganda, Ajay Kumar said the government of Uganda has patterned with the Indian association to have yoga in schools, noting that both children and teachers are ready to embrace it.

According to him, Ugandans spend a lot of money in hospitals and gyms yet it can be saved if people do exercises even from their homes.