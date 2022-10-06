Mother seeks Shs570m to treat daughter

Ms Chammy Zaina Uwera, a mother of three, is seeking $150,000 (Shs573m) to facilitate her 14-year-old daughter’s treatment abroad.

Juru Banks suffers from severe abdominal pain, strange skin disease, and abnormal enlargement on some of her body parts.

Ms Uwera, a resident of Kansanga, a Kampala suburb, told this publication on Sunday that when doctors in the country failed to detect the cause of her daughter’s condition, she sought the intervention of Mayo Clinic in the United States.

“ I have done EEG (Electroencephalogram), abdominal scan, and many other tests but they have turned out negative yet my daughter continues to experience sharp pain in the stomach, constant convulsions, and all body parts on one side of the body, including the head, eye, hand, and leg continue to enlarge,” she said.

“When I shared the photos and information about her condition with Mayo Clinic online, they asked me to take her there. Our appointment has been scheduled for October 19 and that treatment will cost $150, 000 transport inclusive,” she added.

An electroencephalogram is a special test used to detect abnormalities in the brain waves.

“I beg the public to kindly help me raise this money. My last hope is to treat her abroad. I’m jobless and my husband is a local mechanic. The little he gets is spent on painkillers. We have been drained financially and emotionally,” Ms Uwera said.

When Daily Monitor visited Banks at her school in Wakiso District, she was in the sick bay battling abdominal pain.

“I see this student about three times a week. She presents signs of ulcers but even when we give her treatment, the pain persists,” Ms Faith Namutebi, the school nurse, said.

In a faint voice, Banks tells of her pain.

“I have a headache and the pain in my stomach is unbearable. I’m 14 years now but I have been suffering since I was two years old. I also have emotional pain. I kindly request the public to help me and my family to raise enough funds so that I can be able to travel abroad for treatment,” she said.