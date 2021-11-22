Motion sickness and how to prevent it

I often have to bring my mother from the village to Kampala for treatment but whenever she travels, she vomits. What can I do? Amachi Dear Amachi, A number of people, especially children (two to 12 years old), pregnant women or people who suffer from migraines, while travelling by car, boat, plane or train may get dizzy, nauseated or even vomit in what is called motion sickness.

Motion is sensed by the brain through different parts of the body including the inner ear, the eyes, skin pressure receptors, muscle and joint sensory receptors. When one is walking, the sensors report the same movement to the brain. When travelling, however, the motion reported by different motion sensors may not be the same, hence the brain receiving conflicting messages resulting in the brain mistaking one to have taken poison requiring it to be expelled by all means, hence the vomiting.

Vomiting may be associated with other symptoms including dizziness and headache among others depending on its severity. Standing by the lakeside and looking at the water waves also gives the same conflict hence the associated dizziness and feeling like falling into the lake.

Motion sickness seems to run in families and may ease the more one travels.