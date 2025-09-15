Mouth Cancer: What you need to know

When most Ugandans think about cancer, they often imagine breast, cervical, or prostate cancer. Yet, other cancers are equally dangerous but less talked about. One of these is mouth cancer, also known as oral cancer.

Mouth cancer affects the lips, tongue, cheeks, gums, roof of the mouth, or floor of the mouth. It can also extend to the throat and tonsils. Globally, oral cancers are on the rise, and in Uganda, doctors are increasingly concerned about the number of people presenting with the disease, often at late stages.

What is mouth cancer? Mouth cancer begins when abnormal cells in the mouth grow uncontrollably and form tumours. If not detected early, it can spread to other parts of the body, including the lymph nodes and lungs. Oral cancers can cause severe pain, difficulties in eating and speaking, and disfigurement, which deeply affects patients and their families. The disease is often linked to lifestyle and environmental factors, making it one of the most preventable forms of cancer.

Risk factors

Several factors increase the chances of developing mouth cancer. The most common ones in Uganda include tobacco use, such as smoking cigarettes, pipes, cigars, and chewing tobacco or snuff, locally known as kuber or khat, which significantly increases risk. Heavy alcohol consumption, particularly when combined with tobacco use, multiplies the risk even further.

Certain strains of the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), often spread through oral sex, are linked to cancers of the mouth and throat. Poor oral hygiene, neglected dental health, and chronic infections also contribute to the development of oral cancers. Dietary habits play a role, too, low intake of fruits and vegetables and diets high in processed or spicy foods may increase risk. In some cases, family history and genetics also play a part.

Unfortunately, many people are unaware that everyday habits such as chewing tobacco or drinking alcohol regularly can cause cancer of the mouth.

Signs and symptoms

Mouth cancer can be mistaken for common oral problems such as mouth ulcers or gum disease. However, persistent or unusual changes in the mouth should not be ignored. Warning signs include sores in the mouth or on the lips that do not heal after two weeks, white, red, or dark patches inside the mouth, swelling, lumps, or thickened areas in the mouth or throat, as well as pain, numbness, or bleeding. A persistent sore throat, hoarseness, difficulty chewing, swallowing or moving the tongue or jaw, and loose teeth without obvious cause should also raise concern.

Anyone with these symptoms should seek medical evaluation promptly.

Diagnosis and treatment

Mouth cancer is diagnosed through a physical examination, followed by a biopsy in which a tissue sample is tested. Additional imaging tests such as X-rays, CT scans, or MRI scans may be used to determine the extent of the disease. Treatment depends on the stage and location of the cancer, as well as the patient’s overall health.

Surgery may be required to remove tumours and affected tissues, and in some cases reconstructive surgery is necessary to restore appearance and function. Radiotherapy uses high-energy rays to destroy cancer cells, while chemotherapy involves medicines that kill cancer cells, often combined with radiotherapy. For patients with advanced disease, palliative care focuses on pain management and psychological support. With early detection, mouth cancers can be treated successfully, and survival rates improve significantly.

Prevention is possible

Unlike many other cancers, mouth cancer is largely preventable. Avoiding tobacco in all its forms, limiting or avoiding alcohol use, practising safe sex to reduce the risk of HPV infection, maintaining good oral hygiene, and having regular dental check-ups are important steps. Eating a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables also reduces risk. Most importantly, anyone with persistent oral sores or changes should seek medical care without delay.

Mouth cancer may be a serious disease, but it does not have to be a death sentence. With greater awareness, Ugandans can take simple steps to prevent it, and patients who seek treatment early have a much better chance of recovery.

The writer is the executive director, UCI



