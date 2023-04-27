Mujuzi driven by desire to transform slums

Patrick Mujuzi has always had the heart to change lives even when he did not know which direction it would take. After graduating from Kyambogo University in 2009 as a teacher, his dream was to impart knowledge and skills into children. However, his launch pad was working in his brother’s studio in the Kamwokya ghettos who later left it to Mujuzi to run. “The boys had hope music would change their lives. However, most were stealing phones to pay for studio times and many were killed. That shined a light on the need to do more to help them,” he says. Mujuzi then ventured into organising his musician friends to do environment cleaning where they did community clean-ups followed by entertainment.

However, at that time, they were burning the polythenes hence damaging the environment. “We began looking for ideas on how to deal with the polyethene bags and papers. At first, we called Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) rubbish trucks to pick up the rubbish piles but oftentimes, they did not come. Therefore, when it rained, the rubbish piles were swept back in the drainages,” he says.

Mujuzi shows compost collected from the compost pit

Building toilets in the community

While that threw a spanner in the wheels, in 2019, Mujuzi learned he could pile polythenes in bottles to make bricks. The sample project was making a small fish pond rather than buying a tank. That was followed by a toilet (one room) for the studio. Thrilled by what they had achieved thus far, Mujuzi and his team started looking for funding to build community toilets. “Our first grant was $10,000 from to.org with which we built our first toilet in Lost City, Mulago 3,” he says. Using plastic bottle bricks, the Hub has built toilets in the 10 zones of Kamwokya.

Dealing with diapers

However, the intensity of the benefits of this newfound skill became of more importance during Covid-19 as the amount of waste around the slums skyrocketed. That year, they realised that in 10 homes, seven have babies using diapers. “While most waste material is non-biodegradable, it is recyclable. That is why most slum dwellers are looking for plastics yet while plastics are a problem, diapers surpass them. We learned that in a week, a healthy baby uses 14 diapers, two a day. That is a lot of diapers filling an already littered slum,” he says.

According to end water poverty site, in many rural African towns, lots of diapers are strewn alongside roads, and bridges and these end up in drains, rivers, and streams. The site also shares that baby diapers produce approximately 1 million tonnes of waste every year, representing roughly two percent of all household waste. It is worth noting that used baby diapers mainly end up in landfills, taking up to 450 years to decompose.

With such statistics as well as what he saw in his neighbourhood, Mujuzi, under the Ghetto Hub, begun an innovation around it. Unpacking one of the diapers, he learned that a diaper has a lot of plastic which makes the top layer while the inner is cotton and silica. After several trials, in 2021, they invented diaper plastic bottles, which became the alternate toilet-building material. “We put the cotton, silica, and faecal matter in a bucket while the plastic is put in a bottle. We do that with 200 women in the slums whom we have trained to pick the diapers, sort and pack the bottles,” Mujuzi says. The contents in the bucket are later thrown on a compost pile which led to the compost project.

Mujuzi at a fresh compost pit showing how the compost thermometer is used

Making diaper bottle bricks

Having moved away from using polythenes, their first project was done after winning a challenge with AgaKhan to build a toilet in the Kibinika Zone of 10,000 bottle diaper bricks, the first of its kind. The other is in Kitintale.

The next project was for a community school that was up for eviction as it shared toilet facilities with a nearby mosque. “While we did not have the funds, it is important that the school is saved. We thus went to Mr Sudhir Ruparelia and shared our needs. This project benefited from the last goat race he organised from which we were given Shs50m,” he says.

In the start, the Hub built community toilets with septic tanks but there is no space in slums for septic tanks because the water level is close and there is no commitment that the tank will be emptied. “That is why we changed to collect the compost buckets every Sunday. The beauty is that they do not smell so the person operating the toilet facility just covers them until we collect them,” Mujuzi says.

In addition, they make squatting and sitting toilets and the project was first launched in the community of the disabled in the neighbourhood near Passover Church in Kamwokya whose toilet is non-functional because of the staircase. “We gave each a portable toilet where we put sawdust for them but also give them some to use after every toilet use as it masks the smell, while also keeping flies and bacteria such as E-coli away. This bucket is changed every Sunday and emptied at the compost pile, replacing it with another,” Mujuzi says.

The hub also made a makeshift toilet within their premises that uses moveable buckets. This community toilet is used by more than 200 people in the surrounding areas. While not sure of the exact quality collected from the other toilets, from the hub toilet, Mujuzi says he harvests 10 tonnes of ‘gold’, as he likes to call it, annually.

Compost pile

All this faecal matter is poured into the compost pile that also gets food scraps as well as dead dogs that people often dump at garbage sites in the slums. After every layer of refuse, Mujuzi and his team put dried grass as it further helps in riding the pile of flies and stench as well as maggots. From the time they stop adding refuse to the pit, it takes a year before it is ready and they use a compost thermometer to measure the acidity and alkalinity of the compost. The more alkaline it is the better; at 20C it is ready and has turned into compost manure, which is sold for Shs2,000 per kilogramme. “Our customers are Ndejje University who buy one tonne of fertilisers every season as well as women who do urban farming in the community,” Mujuzi says. He adds that the women either pay or give the hub produce worth the fertilisers. Some of these women have been trained by the hub to help them learn how to grow food and make a living through urban farming.

As such, the compost project is the major backbone of the research hub as it complements many projects.

A toilet that the centre is constructing for the children in their community at the hub. PHOTOS/ JOAN SALMON

Employment of women

Women are a priority for the employment vehicle of the Hub because Mujuzi found that they are the most vulnerable people in the slums. After all, work is hard to get. “We employ 15 people and 64 percent are women and girls. The 200 women are, however, on a part-time basis, and from these, we buy each bottle at Shs500,” he says.