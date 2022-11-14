Mukisa needs Shs30m for open heart surgery

At two years and eight months of age, Trinity Mukisa has four holes in her heart. Since she was born, Mukisa has always been weak and slow, even at hitting her milestones. Her parents would try to make her exercise but the exercises would leave her so tired and sometimes gasping for breath so they left her to try hitting the milestones without much of their support.

With time, she started standing but slowly. One day, her father, Abraham Mukisa, noticed that her heartbeat was abnormally fast. When he took her to a nearby clinic in Busiika in Luwero, Dr Patrick Muhindo, on noticing that her nails had turned pale, referred them to the Heart Institute at Mulago National Referral Hospital Mulago for further tests.

“At the Heart Institute in April this year, even before taking her for an echocardiogram (a scan used to look at the heart and nearby blood vessels), the doctor suspected a heart problem. The results showed that she had four holes in her heart. Although the doctor said one was not significant and would close on its own, Trinity needed to have open heart surgery to fix the other holes,” Mr Mukisa says.

On several occasions, her emotions trigger heart attacks. When she is excited, sad or angry, she gasps for breath and blacks out. At such a time, her father takes her to the nearby clinic where she is put on oxygen until she regains consciousness.

According to Dr Muhindo, the longer the delay in having the surgery, the higher the risk of heart failure. After an evaluation, the family was told that the total cost of this surgery is Shs30m, which they cannot afford.

“I want my daughter to get well and live a normal life but I cannot afford the amount of money required for the surgery in India. I, therefore, ask well-wishers to help me save my daughter,” Mr Mukisa pleads.

To help, send money to 0776041047 or 0704220686