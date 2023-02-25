Mulago, Makerere in drive to boost access to pediatric surgery 

In a bid to increase access to surgical services among children in the country, Mulago National Referral Hospital has teamed up with the home to Makerere University College of Health Sciences to offer free pediatric health camps.

In January, the two institutions pooled resources that saw 48 children receive surgery that they could not have received under normal circumstances.

“Various departments in hospitals from time to time organise these kinds of camps to help clear backlog of cases they have in their system, Phyllis Kisa, paediatric surgeon and urologist at Mulago national referral hospital said.

A 2017 study titled ‘Surgical procedures for children in the public healthcare sector: A nationwide, facility-based study in Uganda, indicated that a large proportion of surgical procedures was carried out by non-specialist physicians, with anaesthesia mostly delivered by non-physician anaesthetists. The study recommended that reinforcing the capacity and promoting the expansion of the health facilities studied, in particular the general hospitals and regional referral hospitals, could help reduce the immense unmet need for surgical services for children in undecided.

Indeed, physicians at Mulago say they are always swamped with children born with life-threatening conditions who always take priority.

“After this cluster, there are those with cancer who considered next in urgency. Then when you come to the hernias or the so-called smaller things, they are not small in the grand scheme of things but in terms of all other cases, they rank lowest, they wait longest,” Dr Kisa says.

In recent years, global surgery has become a field of its own with the goal of providing access to safe and affordable surgery for all. In 2017, 1.7 billion children and adolescents lacked access to surgical care. Many childhood surgical conditions can be treated successfully with surgery, while failure to do so may lead to lifelong complications, disability or even death. The provision of surgical services for children is highly cost-effective but in Uganda physicians that children who go to school are among those who wait longer for surgeries.

“This is because many times when we call them for their appointments, often, they are at school and the parents don’t want to take them out hence they keep missing the opportunities. Hence on and off, we have these types of surgical camps that target school-going children,” Dr Kisa says.

Though they have been intermittent camps since 2019 it hasn’t been easy for Mulago and Makerere University to organise them.

“It requires a lot of manpower and resources; bring more teams to help with the rigorous activities and because we are running longer hours, we provide transport allowance for some of our staff and lunch as well. We target to do 15 to 20 cases a day,” Dr Kisa says.

Mulago has stepped up pediatric operations with dedicated pediatric operating rooms which come in handy when complex surgeries are required.

“If I could give the example of conjoined twins, before the dedicated pediatric theatres, most of the time they were futile operations (where both children died). There was a case where my boss had to travel with a set of twins to Egypt for their separation,” Dr Kisa says adding that they received another set of conjoined twins around 2014 that were joined in the back by the spinal cord, the distal part of their alimentary canal and the urinary system. She says the most Mulago could do for these conjoined twins with the resources and equipment they had was to put for them stomas (where poop is diverted to come out through the belly wall) before they were later taken to John Hopkins for surgery, US.

In 2020, Mulago got a new set of conjoined twins but by then they had installed the three pediatric Rooms at Mulago hospital.