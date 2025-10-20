My struggle with endometriosis: What started as pelvic pain pushed me to medics, prayers

For 14 years, Edna Nyamwaka was diagnosed with endometriosis after which she underwent surgery. One problem led to another. She turned to prayer. This is her story.

“After bearing occasional mild lower abdominal pain for 14 years, it was only discovered on October 4, 2023, that I had a cyst in one ovary, endometriosis, and a small fibroid. However, the gynaecologist who reviewed the scan report downplayed the issue, claiming he was more senior than the radiologist. He gave me antibiotics, which he said would clear the issue since the size of the ovarian cyst was small. After the medication, I still experienced pelvic pain.

He had no solution and told me majority of women have the same issue. It made me feel comfortable, but when I felt the pain after a few months, I decided to see three other gynaecologists, who still admnistered antibiotics, saying the cyst was small and that I should not worry.

I resorted to praying, believing God to heal me of the ovarian cyst and fibroid. I went ahead to share the prayer request with close friends, relatives, and my cell group members. We started praying, and along the journey, I developed back pain and resorted to changing beds, mattresses, and chairs. The back pain persisted. I decided to seek further medical attention and was given an X-ray request for back pain. Somehow, I decided to wait before I could do the X-ray, and during that wait, I developed a burning sensation around the pelvic area in addition to pelvic pain. This intensified.

On to the fifth gynaecologist

The fifth gynaecologist also requested a scan, which read ovarian complicated cyst or endometrioma and fibroid. When I told him the issue was discovered more than a year ago, he conducted a tumour marker test. The first test showed a value of 43.34. When the doctor read the results, he held his chin.

He encouraged me to wait for one month and test for the tumour marker again. But in that month, the burning sensation intensified, but I had to wait for the 30 days to end because the doctor had stated that if the tumour marker remained the same after 30 days, it would mean the cyst was normal, but if there was an increase, it would mean there was a possibility of cancer or endometriosis.

Meanwhile, that month, I was anxiously, praying the value remains the same. I took a step of faith by scanning the tumour marker results and posting them on my email with the subject line “Miracle in the Making”.

After one month, I went back for review, and the value had almost doubled; it was 66.37. I told the doctor I wanted whatever it was out of my body because I was tired of the backache and burning sensation. He then made a plan for me to see Dr Spire Kiggundu (RIP), whom he said was the main expert in that field.

I went to see Dr Kiggundu, who immediately scheduled me for an operation for endometriosis on April 4. (Note there was no fibroid identified.) He used another type of scan for diagnosis. In the theatre, I asked if I could pray before the operation could commence. One doctor wanted to pray, but Dr Kiggundu told the surgeons, ‘Let the patient pray for us.’ In my prayers, I asked God to give the doctors the spirit of excellence. Little did I know that instead of the planned four hours of surgery, the time would double, so they really needed a supernatural spirit of excellence to perform the operation.

Miracles start

So, the first miracle is when I found myself after nine hours in a high dependency room with machines all over me and Dr Kiggundu was telling me, ‘You are here because your surgery turned out to be complicated.’ It took longer than anticipated because the disease had started attacking the nerves, and we had to pull it out. He added, ‘I am happy I removed the disease.’

He told me that recovery would take at most eight weeks. Dr Kiggundu passed on in June 2025, almost two months after my operation. His patients will forever miss him. May he rest in peace. After two weeks, I went for review and found good news. The tissue that was removed during the operation was not cancerous. This test confirmed that I was suffering from only endometriosis and not ovarian cancer.

The eight weeks of recovery and beyond were very tough. I had severe bodyache, especially in my arms and legs. I conducted two Doppler scans to ensure there was no blood clot, and indeed the second miracle was that there was no blood clot, indicating the third miracle of a successful surgery. After surgery, I had blood transfusion because I lost a lot of blood in the theatre, so the fourth miracle was no effect from the blood transfusion.

Recovery sets in

I started sweating profusely, experienced general body weakness, light and heavy-headedness, vertigo, lack of sleep, anxiety, gastritis, spasms in the head and hands, sensitivity to light on the phone and computer, ear ringing, fluid movement in the brain, and migraine.

I was tested, and the results indicated that my cholesterol was very high; the sugar was also high. Thank God, I found a good physician who managed the conditions, so the fifth and sixth miracles were healing from high blood cholesterol and high sugar.

Some doctors told me of patients who take cholesterol medication for life. I am happy I took that drug for only one and a half months. I also did not cross into being diabetic. Then, I developed a fast heart rate due to anxiety and medication, but the Lord protected my heart. The seventh miracle was healing of the fast heart rate.

My heart was also okay after heart tests. I also developed stress and high blood pressure, but the Lord protected me. The eighth miracle was normalising the stress-induced high blood pressure. I was advised to do an MRI test for the brain due to too much dizziness, but it was normal, I thank God.

Even the kidneys were tested, and I was told I have the best in the world. The tumour marker was conducted again after three months of surgery to check if endometriosis had healed, and indeed it had been cleared out of the body just like the late Dr Kiggundu had told me.

As I type, the ninth miracle is that everything is normal. General body weakness, light-headednessand head heaviness, vertigo, lack of sleep, anxiety, gastritis, spasms in the head and hands, sensitivity to light, ear ringing, fluid movement in the brain, and migraines are all gone.

Lastly, five and a half years ago, I hurt my knee during pregnancy, and the pain also cropped up during recovery, so I am now believing God for healing of the small tear in the knee that was discovered by the MRI test that was conducted at the end of August this year. In short, I was on one medication after another from April 4 to October 3, 2025 (six months). May the name of the Lord be praised.