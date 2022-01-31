Nabembezi using his passion to help others stay fit

Nabembezi emphasises the need for eating a healthy balanced diet in order to lose weight. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • He was introduced to the gym by his older brother and seeing himself transform from a lanky man to one with a muscular body, Nabembezi fell in love with fitness. Through his videos, he now helps others get fit.

Exercising in the company of others comes with benefits. It is not only enjoyable but also increases your chances of sticking to your exercise plan. 

