Nabembezi using his passion to help others stay fit

Exercising in the company of others comes with benefits. It is not only enjoyable but also increases your chances of sticking to your exercise plan.

The friendship George William Nabembezi shares with Timothy Lwanga is a testament to why working out with a friend has higher chances of yielding results. The two have been friends for more than a decade since attending Ndejje Secondary School together.

They share a passion for fitness and living a healthy life, the reason Lwanga got concerned when he weighed 90 kilogrammes in July last year.

“I did not like the fact that I had gained 20 kilogrammes and felt the need to start working out. However, I wanted a simple but effective fitness plan and his (Nabembezi’s) videos happened to be my best shot,” he adds.

Within three months, Lwanga had lost 20kgs and now weighed 70kg.

Target

“Using the videos as a guide, I would exercise in the morning before leaving for work and in the evening after returning from work,” explains Lwanga who still adheres to his best friend’s fitness workouts, four days a week.

“The sessions have helped me to stay fit and also maintain my target weight. I find most of them practical although some require certain fitness levels that can be tasking,” he explains.

Emmanuel Kayanja is another beneficiary of Nabembezi’s love for fitness. The two are inseparable and have a lot of things in common and working out is one of them.

“He keeps in touch and calls you out should he feel like you are slacking,” Kayanja says. Nabembezi has now widened his scope of beneficiaries from friends and family to the public through social media and G16Fitness; his YouTube channel. He uploads workout clips of up to 15 minutes which followers can download and follow while working out.

“I receive feedback from a number of people who follow my Instagram and YouTube platforms. They acknowledge that the sessions are helpful despite some saying a few workouts are too tasking,” he says.

Choosing fitness

Growing up in a busy home, Nabembezi looked up to his elder brother Charles Kakeeba, who loved and frequented the nearest gym. He says in 2011, he made his first trip to the gym with his brother. A decade after his first trip to the gym, Nabembezi has transformed from being tall and thin to a more fit and muscular man.

“Working out has helped me kill two birds with one stone. It has not only helped me to stay healthy, it has also enabled me to get a well-built body shape,” he says.

Danae Tsaknasis, a friend teams up with Nabembezi to shoot some of the videos he shares on his platforms.

In a venture like this, Nabembezi says, one needs to keep clients interested thus being innovative.

“I have to spice things up by changing workout partners, introducing new workout plans, changing locations on top of sticking to simple and effective routines,” he says.

To improve and grow his trade, Nabembebzi does a lot of research by reading and watching fitness-related content. He also thinks it is important for him to remain humble and keep learning from others in order to grow his brand. He has not put this all together on his own but with the help of a dependable supporting cast, especially his family.

“Whenever I am in need, they (family) offer help. It can be mental or material support, they also follow and share my published content,” he says.

“In future, I hope to have changed the mindset of people when it comes to working out. I would also like to emphasise the fact that for one to lose weight effectively, they must also watch what they eat and when they eat,” he says.

What to eat

Fruits and vegetables

Fresh fruits and vegetables are low in calories, rich in fibre and an important addition to your diet when watching your weight. Fibre increases satiety, while low caloric content helps in managing your caloric intake. Note that canned and frozen fruits may have added sugar and should be eaten in moderation.

Proteins

Healthy proteins include low-fat dairy products, lean meats, seafood, egg white, skinless chicken and plant proteins. These foods have low fat content and their high protein content keeps you feeling full. Consumption of protein foods also causes a significant increase in glucagon secretion, which promotes mobilization of previously stored fat.

Carbohydrates

Dietary fibre reduces the rate of insulin secretion, which in turn decreases the rate at which sugar is stored as fat in the body. It facilitates the movement of foods down the gastrointestinal tract, reducing the risk of colon cancer. Fiber also slows the digestion of carbohydrates, suppressing your appetite.

Fats