Natural ways to treat a cracked tongue

We do not pay all the attention that it deserves, sometimes even when we brush our teeth, but the truth is that the tongue is an organ that can reveal many things about our state of health.

In the case for example of the cracked tongue (also referred to as plicated or scrotal tongue), a benign condition that is manifested by the appearance of grooves or fissures in the surface of the tongue.

Cleaning

If there are no annoying symptoms, the problem can be solved by following a few simple tips and home remedies. So, first, you have to take care of oral hygiene, including cleaning of the tongue while brushing your teeth. This also helps prevent infections in the tongue.

If the cracked tongue is accompanied by halitosis (bad breath), use peroxide toothpaste to remove any bacteria that may have been accumulated in the fissures. It can also be effective to apply a drop of toothpaste, twice a day, directly on the tongue.

Neem

Wash 15 sheets of neem and crush them to make a paste. Then brush with the paste twice a day, paying particular attention to the tongue. This remedy has anti-bacterial properties that fight other oral diseases as well.

Mint

Wash 10 to 15 mint leaves. Place in a cup of water and boil for five minutes. Cover and let it cool. Strain and take twice a day. Mint leaves have an effect of oral cleaning and, at the same time, combat the halitosis or bad breath that may accompany a cracked tongue.

Garlic, ginger

For their antibacterial properties, garlic and ginger are also good remedies. Peel, cut and crush the two and add to a glass of water, and gargle with the mixture. It is also advisable to include in your diet probiotics foods to reduce yeast infection, a frequent risk in the case of cracked tongue.

Coconut water

Take one to two glasses of coconut water every day. This remedy is intended to hydrate the body to avoid dry mouth and cracks in the tongue.

Finally, a fissured or cracked tongue is not a serious disease, and rarely causes any discomfort. However, in case of any serious sign, such as a patch or swelling of the tongue, consult your doctor as soon as possible.