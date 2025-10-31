Nazziwa defies sickle cell to top her class

When 26-year-old Shablinah Nazziwa walked across the graduation stage at Uganda Christian University (UCU) in Mukono District, she did so not just as a student but as a survivour. The Bachelor of Business Administration student, who majored in Accounting, emerged as the university’s overall best graduate, a remarkable feat for someone who has battled sickle cell disease her entire life.

“I had no idea that I would come this far,” Nazziwa says. “Because of my condition, I often found myself in the hospital instead of class. But I thank God; He is the Lord of everything. Without Him, I would not have made it.”

Born with sickle cell disease, Nazziwa’s childhood and university life were marked by frequent episodes of pain, weakness, and long hospital stays. She recalls spending a week or more at a time in the hospital, receiving treatment and blood transfusions. Each admission meant falling behind in class, yet she refused to give up.

“Balancing books with sickle cell was not easy,” she says. “But whenever I was well, I gave it my best. I befriended my books.”

Support and determination

Nazziwa credits her success to group discussions, private revision, and mentorship. “Coming from a poor family and seeing my parents struggle to save my life motivated me to focus on my studies whenever I was well,” she says.

She lived at Honours College Hostel, where she found both academic and emotional support. Classmates shared notes and updates when she was unwell. “Sometimes I lacked something to eat, yet with my condition, I have to eat and drink well to stay healthy. But some friends cared and provided food. I thank God for them,” she says.

Her journey began at Uganda College of Commerce, Tororo, where she obtained a diploma in Accounting before joining UCU for her bachelor’s degree. “UCU was not my first choice; my family chose it for me,” she admits. “But I later fell in love with it. The lecturers, nurses, and staff understood my situation and supported me beyond academics.”

She speaks fondly of the university health workers, especially at Allan Galpin Health Centre, who helped her manage her condition. “When I got sick, the nurses gave me first aid and even referred me to hospitals for better treatment. They really cared for me,” she says.

A beneficial friendship

Throughout her studies, Nazziwa had a loyal reading partner and best friend, Jane Patricia Nakalema, who also graduated with a first-class degree, scoring a CGPA of 4.53. The two studied together from the first semester to the end. “Our teamwork kept us going even when things were tough. We reminded each other why we started,” she says. Her biggest motivation came from her father. “The one who wanted it all was my dad,” she says with a smile. “I worked hard to make him proud.”

Nazziwa planned her study schedule around her health and remained optimistic. Her advice to students facing similar challenges is simple: “If you are not okay, rest. But when you are well, give it your all.”

Her story has since inspired many UCU students who once doubted themselves. “Some students have told me that my journey encouraged them to aim higher, regardless of what they face,” she says.

A story of hope

Nazziwa’s journey is a powerful reminder that determination, faith, and support can overcome even the toughest challenges. From hospital beds to the graduation stage, she has proved that with courage and grace, nothing is impossible.

Looking ahead, she hopes to gain experience as an accountant before starting her own business. “With my condition, I need work that does not cause stress,” she says. “That is why I want to go into business, so I can manage my health and not be under pressure. I just need some capital to start.”

She draws inspiration from her close friends, Jane Patricia Nakalema, Harriet Alinaitwe, and Rev Samson Kato, as well as her parents, John Kyambadde and Phionah Nabirye. She also credits mentors namely Dorothy Zawedde, Madam Winnie, Dickson from Honours College, Lorraine Akinyi, Dorothy from Academics, Florence (custodian), and the nurses and doctors at Allan Galpin Clinic for their unwavering support.

Nazziwa attended Maggwa Church of Uganda Primary School, Kasawo Islamic Secondary School, Uganda College of Commerce, Tororo, and finally, Uganda Christian University, where she turned pain into purpose.

Living with sickle cell

According to Dr Jonas Tusiimire of the Pharmaceutical Society of Uganda, sickle cell disease (SCD) remains a major public health challenge, affecting mostly newborns.

“About 25,000 children are born with the disease every year, and 80 percent do not live to see their fifth birthday,” he says.

He adds that while many Ugandans carry the sickle cell trait, most children with the disease go undiagnosed due to limited screening.

To address this, the Ministry of Health launched a lifesaving sickle cell care programme at Kayunga Regional Hospital in October 2024. The initiative, in partnership with Texas Children’s Global Hope Programme, Baylor College of Medicine Foundation Uganda, Makerere University, the Uganda Paediatric Association, and Mulago National Referral Hospital, aims to expand care and screening across rural areas.

The programme provides newborn screening, vaccination, preventive care, and access to hydroxyurea, a drug that reduces complications in patients with sickle cell disease.

Sickle cell: A silent global struggle

Sickle cell disease (SCD) remains one of the world’s most serious, yet often overlooked, genetic disorders. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 7.7 million people globally live with the condition, and each year, approximately half a million babies are born with it. The majority of these births occur in sub-Saharan Africa, where access to timely diagnosis and treatment is still limited.

The disease results from a genetic mutation in the HBB gene, which causes the red blood cells to assume an abnormal, sickle-like shape. These cells break down prematurely, leading to anaemia, episodes of severe pain, and complications such as stroke, organ damage, and frequent infections. Without proper care, many children with sickle cell disease die before the age of five. In 2021 alone, WHO recorded more than 81,000 deaths among children under five attributed to the disease, making it the 12th leading cause of death globally in that age group.

Yet, experts believe that most of these deaths are preventable. WHO recommends early diagnosis, including newborn screening, vaccinations, and preventive treatments such as hydroxyurea, as well as good nutrition, hydration, and routine medical follow-up. The organization also urges African governments to integrate sickle cell care into primary health systems, ensuring that life-saving drugs and technologies reach rural communities where the burden is highest.

Through continued awareness, improved screening, and accessible care, WHO believes millions of lives can be transformed, turning sickle cell from a silent killer into a manageable condition.

Source: World Health Organization (WHO) Fact Sheet on Sickle-Cell Disease, August 2025.