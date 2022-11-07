Onega seeks funds to pay for dialysis

In January 2020, Paul Onega, 52, lost his father. When he returned home after the burial, he got a fever. He was weak in the joints, had a headache and had constant fever. At the hospital, he was diagnosed with malaria and given medication.

“However, after a week of treatment, I went back to Kampala Family Clinic with the same symptoms and after a month, my feet had swollen so much that I could not wear shoes. All this while, I kept working until April 2021,” Onega says.

He went to another doctor who after tests said Onega may be suffering from kidney failure but referred him to Lubaga Hospital for further tests. After the tests, he was diagnosed with stage four kidney failure.

After four months, the swellings had increased. His weight had also increased from 77kgs to 140kgs and would not walk. He would rely on family members to carry him.

“I was admitted to Lubaga Hospital where I stayed for two weeks. Here, I was given medicine to drain the water since I could no longer rely on my kidney to do so. I was told to start dialysis. I was then transferred to Kiruddu Hospital in Kampala, where I spent two weeks. I needed a catheter which I was told would cost Shs1.7m since the one provided by the government and costs Shs400,000 was not available. My priest gave me the money and the catheter was inserted, he says.

On August 16 2021, Onega started dialysis and after one week, the swelling lessened and he was allowed to go back home.

“I go to hospital twice a week for treatment. Each visit costs Shs60,000 but when I have an infection, the cost can go up to Shs160,000,” he says, adding that per month, he needs at least Shs480,000 and this will cater for dialysis and other treatments.

Onega is, therefore, appealing to good Samaritans to help him meet some of these costs.