Osteoarthritis is not just old age

Osteoarthritis is the most commonly diagnosed type of joint arthritis disease, which can affect the hands, knees and hips. With this type of arthritis, the cartilage in the knee joint gradually wears away.

According to Dr Moses Kakyama, an orthopaedic surgeon at CoRSU Rehabilitation Hospital in Kisubi, as the cartilage wears away, it becomes frayed, rough and the protective space between the bones decreases. This can result in bone rubbing on bone and painful bony out growths (osteophytes) that come as a result of joint damage associated with the degenerative process.

Types

The major types of knee osteoarthritis depend on the cause; inflammation, posttraumatic or degenerative due to age.

“Inflammatory (rheumatoid) osteoarthritis is an auto immune and chronic condition that attacks multiple joints throughout the body, including the knee joint. It usually affects the same joint on both sides of the body,” Dr Kakyama says. He adds that here, the synovial membrane that covers the knee joint begins to swell, causing knee pain and stiffness.

Posttraumatic osteoarthritis develops after an injury to the knee. For example, a broken bone if not managed well may damage the joint surface and lead to arthritis years after the injury.

Meniscal tears, which are common in athletes usually take place when an athlete twists or turns their upper leg while their foot is planted and their knee is bent.

“Many of such tears do not heal without treatment and often progress into osteoarthritis. Ligament injuries can also cause instability and additional wear on the knee joints. Over time, these can result in arthritis and this is the reason most athletes will eventually quit sports,” Dr Kakyama warns.

Risk factors

Dr Kakyama says more women than men suffer from osteoarthritis of the knee and it is a common occurrence among elderly women (above 50 years).

“This is because they have reduced estrogen levels due to menopause. About 27 percent of people who need knee replacement are elderly women,” he adds.

According to Dr Godfrey Basoita, a physiotherapist at Mulago National Referral Hospital, trauma in the joint, injury or overuse such as knee bending and repetitive stress on a joint can damage it which increases the risk of osteoarthritis in that joint.

As we carry on with our daily activitis, Dr Basoita notes, about three to six times our body weight is spread to the knees. Therefore, for every extra kilogramme of weight gained, about five kilogrammes of the weight is transmitted to the knee joints. This puts more stress on joints, particularly weight-bearing joints such as the hips and knees, which increases the risk of osteoarthritis.

Also, due to genetics, those who have family members with osteoarthritis are more likely to develop the condition.

Dr Kakyama also points out that some inflammatory conditions such as septic arthritis that is poorly managed can cause accumulation of pus in the knee joints, which in turn causes osteoarthritis.

People whose jobs require carrying heavy loads and those on diets that are low in vitamin C and D may also develop osteoarthritis over time.

Diagnosis

Osteoarthritis usually develops slowly but the pain it causes worsens over time. The stages of this type of arthritis according to Dr Kakyama, range from mild, moderate and severe.

Although most of the patients with knee osteoarthritis report with knee pain, the stages can be determined by physical examination and an x-ray.

During the diagnosis, an orthopaedist will take your medical history, symptoms and conduct a physical examination. They may also order diagnostic tests such as X-rays or blood tests.

“An x-ray that provides a detailed picture of dense structures can help distinguish among various forms of arthritis and show a narrowing of the joint space and any changes in the bone as well as bone extensions,” Dr Kakyama says.

Occasionally, a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan or a computerised tomography (CT) scan may be needed to determine the condition of the bone and soft tissues of the knee.

The best way to diagnose rheumatoid arthritis is through a blood test. After these tests and clinical presentation, the orthopaedist will be able to class the severity of the condition and recommend the best treatment.

Treatment options

There is no cure for arthritis but treatment is directed towards relieving symptoms such as pain and deformity. Depending on the stage of your arthritis, the initial treatments are usually conservative avoiding invasive procedures such as surgery. These may include giving pain killers, physiotherapy with emphasis on exercises that increase mobility of the knees.

According to Dr Basoita, one of the most important recommendations that you will receive from your doctor is lifestyle modifications that include changes in your diet, regular exercises that do not hurt the knees as well as maintaining a healthy body weight in order to protect your knee joint and slow the progress of arthritis.

“You may have to ditch some physical activities such as aerobics, climbing stairs, jogging and playing tennis and instead focus on low impact exercises such as swimming or cycling, depending on what your doctor recommends,” Dr Basoita says.

These will not only enable you to be active while putting less stress on your knees but also help increase your balance, flexibility agility and coordination.

Walking devices such as a cane, brace or knee sleeve can help increase your stability and function, especially if the arthritis is on one side of the knee. Wearing elastic bandages can also provide support to the knee and some relief from pain.

Some orthopaedists recommend using an aspiration needle to inject painkilling drugs (steroids) or hyaluronic acid, which mimics synovial fluids into the knee joint to enhance lubrication and reduce inflammation. This is usually given as the patient prepares for a knee replacement surgery.

Dr Kakyama says most of the cases he receives are those that have exhausted all other conservative options and have not been successful and have increased deformity. These often need a knee replacement; a surgery that involves replacement of parts of the injured or worn-out knee joints. The surgery is meant to ease pain and make the knee better.



Surgery

A successful surgery according to Dr Kakyama can last up to 12 years or longer.

The conventional thinking is that you are better with your natural knee but sometimes, instead of keeping the patient on pain killers that might damage their kidneys we choose to manage the pain through surgery.

He adds that the conservative therapies are usually to buy the patient some time so that one does not have more than one surgery. Since there is no cure, arthritis usually progresses and the pain worsens with time and the only option is surgery.

A revision knee replacement surgery is usually complicated. We prefer that one has the first surgery at least after 50 years so that it can take them through up to 15 years or more. Having another surgery after this time is complicated.

If left untreated, knee osteoarthritis can progress causing deformities, increased pain, reduced function of the knee joint as well as restricted movement.



Symptoms

The commonest symptom of a knee joint affected by osteoarthritis is pain that develops over time. The pain is usually worse in the morning and flares up after vigorous activity.

Stiffness and swelling, redness and tenderness of the joint making it difficult to bend or straighten the knee.

There is also loss of range of motion for the joint because the loose fragments of cartilage and other tissue can interfere with the smooth motion of joints.

The knee may lock during movement making a click, snap, or grinding noise.