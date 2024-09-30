Peeling the nutritional power of onions











In the world of nutrition, the humble onion is often overshadowed by flashier superfoods. However, this everyday kitchen staple is a potent ally for health and wellness. From boosting heart health to enhancing immune function, onions offer a range of benefits that are hard to ignore.

Amanda Twebaze, a nutritionist at the Human Mechanic Clinic, says onions are low in calories but rich in essential nutrients. They contain significant amounts of vitamin C, vitamin B6 and potassium, all of which play vital roles in maintaining overall health. A medium onion can provide nearly 10 percent of the daily recommended intake of these important vitamins.

Onions contain compounds that can bolster the immune system, helping the body fend off infections. Their natural antibacterial properties make them a great addition to a diet aimed at enhancing immune function, especially during cold and flu season.

“One of the standout features of onions is their high antioxidant content. Quercetin, a powerful antioxidant found in onions, helps combat oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. This can lead to a reduced risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease and certain cancers,” she says.

Research suggests that onions can contribute to better cardiovascular health. Studies indicate that regular onion consumption may help lower blood pressure and reduce cholesterol levels. This can be particularly beneficial for those at risk of heart disease.

High in dietary fibre, onions support digestive health by promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. The fibre in onions, particularly inulin, aids in digestion and can help alleviate digestive issues.

The National Institutes of Health suggests that onions may help regulate blood sugar levels, making them a valuable food for individuals with diabetes. Their low glycemic index and the presence of certain compounds may improve insulin sensitivity.

Preservative cooking methods

To preserve the nutritional value of onions while cooking, Amanda recommends:

Eating onions raw is another excellent way to get all their nutrients. Adding them to salads or as toppings can provide maximum health benefits.

Lightly sautéing onions in a small amount of oil over medium heat can enhance their flavour without significantly losing nutrients. Aim for a brief cooking time to retain more antioxidants.

Steaming onions allows them to cook gently while retaining most of their nutrients. This method is great for maintaining their natural flavours and health benefits, Fred Katabalwa, a chef, says.

“Grilling onions can impart a delicious smoky flavour while keeping most of their nutrients intact. Just ensure they do not burn. Roasting onions in the oven at a moderate temperature can bring out their sweetness while preserving their nutritional content. Just be careful not to overcook them,” he warns.

Avoid boiling onions for long periods as this can cause nutrient loss. Whichever method you choose, try to cook them just enough to enhance their flavour while retaining their health benefits.

Healthy combinationsCombining onions with certain foods can enhance the absorption of their nutrients and provide additional health benefits.

Twebaze says pairing onions with foods high in vitamin C, such as bell peppers, tomatoes, or citrus fruits, can enhance iron absorption from onions.

Combining onions with garlic not only boosts flavour but also increases the antioxidant properties and health benefits of both ingredients.

Mixing onions into salads with spinach, kale, or other leafy greens can enhance overall nutrient absorption due to their combined fibre and vitamin content.

Adding onions to dishes with healthy fats (such as olive oil, avocado, or nuts) can help absorb fat-soluble vitamins and antioxidants.

“Incorporating onions into whole grain dishes (such as brown rice or quinoa) can provide a nutritious, fibre-rich meal that enhances overall nutrient uptake. Pairing onions with lean proteins (such as chicken, fish, or legumes) can create a balanced meal that aids in nutrient absorption and supports overall health,” Amanda adds.

When do onions become bad?

While onions are versatile and nutritious, there are some less ideal ways to eat them that may diminish their health benefits or cause discomfort.

Cooking onions for too long or at too high a temperature can lead to nutrient loss and a decrease in their antioxidant properties. Aim for light cooking methods to preserve their health benefits.

Eating large amounts of raw onions can lead to digestive discomfort, such as bloating or gas, particularly for those with sensitive stomachs.

Combining onions with excessively sugary foods can negate some of their health benefits, particularly for blood sugar control. Also, combining onions with highly processed or unhealthy foods can mask their nutritional value. Instead, try to pair them with whole, nutrient-dense foods.

Caution

If you know that raw onions upset your stomach or cause heartburn, it is better to limit their consumption or opt for cooked onions instead. By avoiding these practices, you can enjoy onions in a way that maximises their nutritional benefits and minimises any potential discomfort.

Home remedies

Onions are versatile not only in cooking but also

in home remedies due to their natural properties.

Here are some of its common uses as home remedies:

l For a sore throat, Amanda Twebaze, a nutritionist, recommends mixing chopped onions

with honey and letting it sit for a few hours. Take a

spoonful to soothe a sore throat.

Onion juice mixed with honey can relieve cough and

support respiratory health.

l When you get an insect bite or sting, apply the npaste of crushed onions to the affected area to reduce swelling and itching. Diluted onion juice can be applied to minor cuts or skin irritations for its antibacterial properties. Massaging onion juice into the scalp may promote hair growth and reduce hair thinning.

l “Drinking warm water infused with onion slices may help with digestion and bloating.