People spending more time to get Covid vaccine shots

City dwellers converge at Kisenyi Health Centre IV Covid-19 vaccination center in Kampala to get inoculated on January 24, 2022. Officials at the facility said they receive at least 700 people daily. PHOTO/ TONNY ABET

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Around November last year when mobile vaccination centres were fully functional across Kampala, vaccine recipients reported that they were taking about 30 minutes to get vaccinated.

Mr James Wamuzeeni,  who works in a supermarket in Kampala, did not expect the frustration of waiting for more than five hours for his second Covid-19 shot.
