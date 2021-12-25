Post-Christmas detox diet

The Christmas season means meeting with friends and family and eating different foods and in excess of what one would normally eat. The benefits of a post-Christmas detox are many. Its objective is to purify your body and to rid it of the waste that has accumulated as well as boost your energy levels and sense of well-being. Detoxing is not a way to shift excess weight. Rather, its focus is to make you feel better in your body.

Water is life

Franka Piloya Ogola, a dietician, says taking a glass of water every morning will help with digestion and cleanse the body, giving one a fresh start.

According to pinnaclecareinternalmedicine.net, drinking water first thing in the morning cleanses the stomach and, therefore, balances the lymphatic system. A stable lymphatic system will help build a strong immune system, which will keep one from falling sick often.

The diet

The food we eat may not have an issue, but the problem will come with preparation and the serving. When food is well prepared and served in the right proportions, it can make a big difference in someone’s life.

To deal with bloating, especially after a heavy meal, one should eat foods high in fibre and water content. According to Joanita Nalule, a nutritionist, some foods to eat when you are bloated include bananas, ginger tea, avocado, pawpaw, and cucumber, among others.

Preparation

If the food cannot be steamed, Piloya advises use of very little oil (about one to two tablespoons) to minimise fat content. Also, limit the amount of salt and spices used.

Serving

Piloya says one should eat more fruits and vegetables, proteins and moderate carbohydrates. Also, the time you eat should be adjusted. For example, have a heavy breakfast between 7am to 8am and at 9am or 10am, have a snack comprising fruits or dairy products such as fruit yogurt.

“For lunch, one should opt for more vegetables and boiled food. Your evening snack can be from either cold or hot beverages served with roasted almonds, groundnuts, gonja (plantain) or a bowl of fruits,” she says, adding that dinner should be as light as possible with light foods such as soup.

Drink warm water with lemon