Post-Christmas detox diet

Drink at least eight glasses of water per day. GETTY IMAGE

  • Joanita Nalule, a nutritionist, says what one takes to detox will depend on what they have been consuming. For example, she says, if one has been eating a lot of junk food, then they should opt for drinks that will cleanse the body such as lemon water or fruits with vitamin C.

The Christmas season means meeting with friends and family and eating different foods and in excess of what one would normally eat. The benefits of a post-Christmas detox are many. Its objective is to purify your body and to rid it of the waste that has accumulated as well as boost your energy levels and sense of well-being. Detoxing is not a way to shift excess weight. Rather, its focus is to make you feel better in your body.

