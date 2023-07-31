Preparing to run a marathon? Here are some tips

The desire to run a marathon is a personal challenge to test your limits or prove that you can go the distance. It might be your tool to lose weight, get healthier or raise awareness for a charity.

There are several village runs and marathons that are usually organised by different organisations. For instance, the annual Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon will be returning for its second edition in Kasese Town on September 02.

The marathon events are aimed at promoting a spirit of fitness and adventure, an exhibition of physical endurance, health and fitness, sport tourism, and cultural diversity. The athletes are set a challenging 42km full marathon, a thrilling 21 km half marathon and a 5km fun run.

Julius Nkuraija first participated in the second edition of the Kampala MTN marathon in 2005 after being influenced by his peers.

“I thought it would be like one of those village runs I used to participate in. I underestimated it and did not do as much training. My peers had said that I would be able to manage. I did not really perform well,” he says.

For the next run, Nkuraija spoke to people who had run before and they advised him to train. He remarks that different people need different training programmes since there are beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. If one is a beginner, they may need about 20 weeks.

Janet Nakkazi, another seasoned runner, says for one to be ready for a marathon, they need about 12 weeks if you have been running and have enough mileage from other races.

Preparation

The marathon generally puts you at a higher risk for an injury than your daily jogging. It is important that you consult your physician before you start training.

Nakkazzi says running is predominant with cross training of walks and strength training exercises, leg workouts core and upper body exercises.

Nkuraija says one should start training early enough so that they build mileage over time. Starting small is a good way to prepare physically and mentally.

“People who try to build their weekly mileage too fast put themselves at a risk of common injuries. Beginners should start with shorter distances and increase the speed, distance and intensity over time,” he says.

Build mileage with long runs

When training for a marathon, it is important that you build your weekly mileage over time. Start with shorter distances running three-to-five times per week and thereafter a long run every seven to10 days extending the long run by a mile or two each week so that the body can gradually adjust to long distances.

“The body is elastic and constant training gives it room for improvement over time. The more the training, the more it will stretch. Never increase your weekly mileage by more than 10 percent from week to week since this can lead to burnout,” Nakazzi advises.

Doing longer runs at a slower pace than usual lets your body adjust to longer distances, teaches you to burn fat for fuel and builds your confidence.

Speed work

Nkuraija also remarks that speed work is another essential element to incorporate into your training programme. Practice intervals and tempo runs to increase your cardio capacity. These workouts teach your brain and body to sustain challenging work over a longer period of time.

Interval runs are a set of repetitions of a specific, short distance, run at a faster pace than usual, with recovery jogs in between that are a bit slower. Tempo runs on the other hand are longer than an interval runs done at a sustainable pace.

He advises that you allow your body to warm up and cool down with a few relaxed miles at the beginning and end.

Rest for recovery

Although training is essential while preparing for a marathon, having enough rest is equally important to prevent injuries and a burnout. Nkuraija remarks that it is important for one to listen to their body and when you need to rest, rest.

On the days of rest, you should not do any running. Such days enable recovery of your muscles from the workouts and help prevent mental burnouts. The biggest challenge of any marathoner is an injury as the best way to avoid such is by getting enough rest.

“In case you would like to train on a rest day, engage in some cross-training that is not as high impact as running. Such training can include weight lifting, cycling, hiking, swimming, yoga and many others,” Nkuraija says.

In the two or three weeks leading up to the marathon, Nakkazi advises that you scale back significantly on your overall mileage.

Nkuraija also advises one to choose suitable shoes in order to avoid injuries. He also recommends good feeding on carbohydrate foods that keep one satisfied for a long time. Proteins are also important in muscle building. He discourages consumption of fast foods and caffeinated drinks.