Productivity after a spinal cord injury

Serious spinal cord injury (SCI) is one of the worst injuries in life because the spinal cord houses the nerves that carry messages between the brain and the rest of the body.

A spinal injury can cause paralysis, extreme back pain or pressure in the neck, incoordination and numbness, loss of sensitivity in the hands, fingers, feet and toes, incontinence, and trouble breathing among other complications.

The injury can drastically change your life. Other than the excruciating physical pain, it can cause emotional and psychological torture. The question is, "Can one live a productive life after a spinal cord injury?"

The answer is greyer than black and white. According to Dr Rodney Mugarura, a spine specialist and surgeon, what you can be accomplish post injury all depends on the severity of the injury. Some injuries on the spine can be corrected by surgery while others do not even need surgery.

“If the injury happened around the neck, the whole body from that point may become paralysed. If it happens in the lower back, the legs may be paralysed, while the arms remain in use.

Dr Mugarura says, a spinal surgery may be needed to help keep the bones in the proper position while they heal but will not change how the spinal cord heals.

He says sometimes the surgery can either lead to full recovery in cases where the injury is mild, but in more severe injuries it may only be crucial in helping the patient to be able to use a wheel chair.

“It is important to note that when it comes to spine injury, the sooner you get the surgery, the more chances one has for recovery. The longer you take to seek medical help, the harder you make it for your body to heal,” he says.

Dr Mugarura says one of the biggest concerns with spinal injury patients is their mental health. This, he advises, should be top priority for caretakers.

“Here is someone who has been taking care of himself and all of a sudden they become helpless. This takes a toll on their mind and can cause depression, negativity, and suicidal thoughts. Knowing this, the patient must be helped to cope,” he says.

Physical health

Besides keeping in touch with a psychiatrist, the patient must be assisted to move about and be active. Inactivity worsens the situation.

“If you find yourself injured but you are fortunate enough to still have use of your arms, get back to work as soon as possible and get busy. Learn sports like badminton, wheelchair racing, body building and other games that you can play with just your arms,” he says.

“If you have a car, have it modified so that it is drivable without the need for pedals. Drive your car and go to work. Just keep moving, learn to live within your new means,” Dr Mugarura adds.

Exercises should be fun and safe in order to prevent further injuries. Remember to do an assessment with your physiotherapist on the kind of exercises that you should engage in and the amount of time you need to exercise.

Incontinence

Spinal injuries often come with health complications other than paralysis. Incontinence is one of the commonest because patients often lose the sensation of needing to urinate.

Incontinence of the bladder, according to experts can be managed by the use an intermittent catheter. But since some patients lose their ability to use their hands, family members or caretakers should help.

In case of bowel incontinence, experts advise routine bowel emptying such that a patient goes to the toilet at same time every day. This ensures that they keep their bowels in control at all times.

Taking care of skin

Dr Mugarura says, the loss of nerve impulses can be problematic, which is very likely to happen when one has had a spinal injury. The spinal cord happens to be the highway for nerves communicating between the brain and the rest of the body. Damage on the spinal cord therefore, affects the workings of the nerves, some of which are connected to the skin.

“One of the biggest concerns with spinal cord patients is bed sores. These are caused by immobility. To avoid them, the patient must ensure that they move quite a bit each day or if they are too disabled, the caretaker must take the responsibility of making sure the patient is not in one place for too long,” he says.

The skin is the largest organ of the body whose job is protecting the body from bacteria, maintaining water balance, and helps us to gauge temperature. Taking special care of the skin will help the patient live a more comfortable life.

“More care must go to changing the positions of the patient so that they do not stay in one position for too long,” he says.