Prostate cancer: What men should know

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in Uganda and a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. The Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) is working to raise awareness, promote early detection, and improve treatment outcomes. Here are key facts every man should know.

What is prostate cancer?

Prostate cancer develops in the prostate gland, a small organ located below the bladder and in front of the rectum that produces part of the semen. When prostate cells begin to grow uncontrollably, they form a tumour that can spread to other parts of the body if not detected early.

Who is at risk?

Any man can get prostate cancer, but the risk increases with age, especially after 50 years. Men with a close relative, such as a father, brother, or son who has had prostate cancer, are more likely to develop it. Black men, including Africans, face a higher risk and tend to get the disease at a younger age. Unhealthy lifestyle choices, such as eating fatty foods, being overweight, and not exercising, can further increase the likelihood of developing prostate cancer.

What are the symptoms?

In its early stages, prostate cancer may not cause noticeable signs. As the tumour grows, men may experience difficulty starting or stopping urination, weak or interrupted urine flow, frequent urination (especially at night), pain or burning when urinating, or blood in the urine or semen. Pain in the lower back, hips, or thighs can also occur when the cancer spreads. Men with these symptoms should visit a health facility immediately.

How is it detected?

Early detection saves lives. Screening methods include the Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test, which measures the level of a protein produced by the prostate.



Elevated PSA levels can indicate an issue, though not always cancer. Another method is the Digital Rectal Exam (DRE), where a doctor feels the prostate through the rectum to check for abnormalities. If results are suspicious, further tests such as an ultrasound, MRI, or biopsy are done to confirm the diagnosis.

When should men start screening?

Men aged 45 and above should have annual prostate screenings. Those with a family history of prostate cancer or who are considered high-risk, especially African men, should start screening at 40 years. Detecting the disease early greatly improves the chances of successful treatment and recovery.

Can it be prevented?

There is no sure way to prevent prostate cancer, but men can reduce their risk by adopting healthy habits. These include eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding smoking, and limiting alcohol intake. Regular check-ups and screening after the age of 40 also play an important role in prevention.

Is prostate cancer curable?

Yes. Prostate cancer is highly treatable when detected early. Treatment options depend on how advanced the disease is and may include surgery to remove the prostate, radiotherapy to destroy cancer cells, hormone therapy to slow their growth, or chemotherapy for advanced cases. UCI provides these treatments and comprehensive care for patients.

What should I do if diagnosed?

A diagnosis can be overwhelming, but remember you are not alone. Seek treatment from specialised centres such as UCI, follow your doctor’s recommendations, and consider counselling or joining a support group. Staying positive and adhering to treatment significantly improves recovery chances. Many men continue to live healthy, fulfilling lives after treatment.

UCI’s role

UCI leads national efforts to combat prostate cancer. It runs screening and early detection programmes across the country, conducts public awareness campaigns, and offers advanced diagnostic and treatment services both at UCI and regional cancer centres. The Institute also trains healthcare professionals to improve early detection and management while conducting research on prostate cancer among African men.