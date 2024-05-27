Raw or ripe mango, which is better for you?

Mangoes are a highly versatile fruit that can be enjoyed in various ways. Some people prefer ripe, juicy, and sweet mangoes, while others love the tangy and delightful taste of raw mangoes. Depending on the variety, raw mangoes, especially hybrids, can even be sweet when unripe.

Mango is a widely beloved tropical fruit, known for its distinct flavour, aroma, and nutritional benefits. In addition to its delicious taste, mango is packed with nutrients that can support gut health, increase energy levels, and boost immunity.

No matter how you prefer your mango, experts say both raw and ripe mangoes have their own set of benefits. The better choice depends on individual health goals and preferences.

Both raw and ripe mangoes offer numerous health benefits due to their rich content of vitamins, minerals, and bioactive compounds, says Ivan Philip Baguma, a nutritionist.

Raw mangoes

Raw mangoes are high in vitamin C and more acidic compared to ripe mangoes, which aids in digestion. They are also rich in dietary fibre, promoting regular bowel movements and supporting a healthy gut.

They also contain higher concentrations of vitamin C, which is an essential immune-booster, antioxidant and plays a big role in collagen synthesis.

"The acidity of raw mangoes may offer digestive benefits by stimulating the production of digestive enzymes and aiding in the breakdown of food. Raw mangoes are also an abundant source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that may help protect the body against chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease," Baguma says.

Benefits of mangoes

Mangoes are a nutrient-dense tropical fruit known for their rich variety of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and beneficial plant compounds.

Amanda Twebaze, a nutritionist at Human Mechanic Physiotherapy in Naguru, Kampala, says they contain significant levels of antioxidants such as beta-carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin, and various phenolic compounds, which contribute to their antioxidant capacity and health-promoting effects.

Mangoes are a popular fruit that can be a healthier alternative to artificial sweeteners and sugars. They are high in fibre, vitamin C, and natural sugars.

"If you are seeking a healthy alternative to your junk food snacks, consider choosing mangoes. However, individuals with high blood sugar levels should consume mangoes in moderation as they contain a high amount of sugar and can lead to a spike in blood sugar levels," Twebaze says.

Both forms of mango offer distinct nutritional advantages, contributing to overall health and vitality. However, the specific nutritional profile and potential health effects depend on whether the mango is consumed in its unripe or ripe state.

Ripe mangoes

Ripe mangoes are richer in certain antioxidants, such as beta-carotene, which gives them their characteristic orange-yellow colour.

Baguma says antioxidants help protect cells from oxidative damage and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Also, their carotenoid content, including beta-carotene, increases significantly. These carotenoids are powerful antioxidants that may help protect against age-related macular degeneration and certain types of cancer.

Ripe mangoes contain a higher amount of vitamin A, which is essential for maintaining healthy vision, proper immune function, and skin health. However, it is important to note that ripe mangoes are higher in natural sugars, making them sweeter and more enjoyable.

Baguma notes that while this may not be ideal for those monitoring their sugar intake, it serves as a rapid energy source and effectively satisfies sweet cravings.

Which is better?

Consider individual dietary preferences, health goals, and nutritional requirements. When it comes to immune support, raw mangoes with higher vitamin C content may be preferable, while ripe mangoes with increased levels of antioxidants such as beta-carotene may be more beneficial for antioxidant intake.

Twebaze remarks that for digestive health, both raw and ripe mangoes provide fibre, but raw mangoes may offer slightly more in this regard. For taste and palatability, ripe mangoes are softer and sweeter and more enjoyable for many people, making them a preferred choice for snacks and desserts.

Verdict

Both raw and ripe mangoes offer unique nutritional benefits. Including both types in your diet alongside other fruits ensures a diverse array of nutrients and health advantages.