Reasons to eat more taro root

Taro root is easily available at affordable prices. PHOTO/misterproduce.com

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

Due to its high fibre and starch content, taro root may make you feel full for longer, thus reducing your overall calorie intake leading to weight loss and reduced body fat.

Taro root (ejuuni) is usually light purple in colour and while it is usually steamed, it can also be mashed to create a thick soup.

