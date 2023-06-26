Recent advances in the treatment of sickle cell disease

According to Dr Daniel Muyanja, the director of clinical services at Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC), sickle cell disease (SCD) is the most common genetic disorder in Africa. Uganda has one of the highest cases; ranking as the fourth highest country in sub-Saharan Africa behind Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo and Tanzania.

SCD remains a major killer of infants and children, similar to other diseases such as malaria and HIV/Aids. The disease continues to grow and by 2050 the number of people with SCD is expected to increase by about 30 percent globally.

The disease burden, health outcomes and treatment disparities related to SCD make it a public health priority globally and in sub-Saharan Africa.

Although SCD is a major public health concern in Uganda, interventions currently in place are not sufficient to address the current burden. Many people are not aware of sickle cell screening and diagnosis is often made when a child presents with severe complications since the disease is hereditary.

Prevalence

According to Ruth Nankanja Mukiibi, the chief executive officer at the Sickle Cell Association of Uganda, about 20 percent of Ugandans have the genetic trait of sickle cell disease. Each year, 20,000 babies are born with the sickle cell trait but only 20 percent (4,000) of these babies survive into adulthood.

It is estimated that in resource-poor countries such as Uganda where there is limited access to treatment such as hydroxyurea, especially in rural areas, 80 percent of children with SCD do not reach adulthood. In fact, without treatment, many children die below the age of five.

“People living with SCD often suffer from several complications such as anaemia, bacterial infections, severe physical pain, stroke and general organ failure because the disease affects their red blood cells, which compromises their ability to transport oxygen to all parts of the body efficiently,” Nankanja says.

These complications affect the patient’s education, work and psychosocial development. For those living in urban areas and whose families are able to purchase these drugs and access other care options, survival rates may be closer to 50 percent.

According to Nankanja, a patient with sickle cell disease lives on a number of drugs but the main drug hydroxyurea; that decreases pain crises and hospitalisations, is not on the list of essential drugs and is not often available. Also, many Ugandans cannot afford the costs of treating the disease, which considerably reduces their quality of life and expectancy.

Each capsule of hydroxyurea costs between Shs1,500 and Shs2,000. Other drugs include folic acid to treat anaemia, penicillium for bacterial infections as well as anti-malaria medications that must be taken daily in order to reduce the symptoms of the disease.

Blood apheresis

Dr Muyanja says many patients have benefited from a process where sickle celled red blood cells are removed and replaced with normal red blood cells concurrently, using a blood apheresis (exchange) machine procured by JCRC in 2020.

Although the process requires a lot of blood, it improves the quality of life of a person with SCD but it does not cure the disease. About 70 percent of the sickled cells can be removed leaving only about 30 percent.

However, Dr Mayanja says, the process is suitable only for patients who get frequent attacks, acute stroke, chest syndrome where they lose oxygen quickly, severe infections, suffer priapism, those who suffer leg ulcers, have liver disease or want to prevent complications that come with sickle cell disease.

The process can be repeated after four months because the red blood cells take about 128 days to die. But with good care, one can take even longer without need for the treatment. Dr Muyanja adds that since 2020, the centre has carried out 97 procedures of red blood cell exchange on 51 patients.

The procedure costs between Shs2.9m and Shs3.2m, which is not affordable for many people. This cost is further made worse by the fact that there are only two apheresis machines in the country, with the other being at Mulago National Referral Hospital and is mostly used to treat cancer patients.

Other interventions underway

According to Dr Cissy Kityo Mutuluuza, the JCRC executive director, Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HSCT), also called bone marrow transplant, is a proven life-saving medical intervention for a number of life-threatening blood disorders, cancers and sickle cell disease. Bone marrow transplant refers to a technique where healthy “stem cells” are collected from a donor either from the blood stream or the bone marrow and are then given to the recipient/patient, usually after preparing the patient with chemotherapy, serotherapy or radiotherapy.

A bone marrow transplant provides a more cost-effective approach of managing SCD. The estimated costs per year of treating SCD ranges from $10,000 (about Shs37m) for children to more than $30,000 (about Shs111m) for adults, excluding societal costs.

“The ability to cure SCD offers the potential to alleviate long-term maintenance costs which can surpass the upfront costs associated with transplantation. Bone marrow transplant is the only known cure for SCD with high success rates shown to be 87 percent for 23 Uganda SCD patients referred to India between June 2014 and July 2017,” Dr Kityo says.

This treatment modality has been successfully performed on patients in mostly high and middle-income countries for over 30-40 years. The significant economic investment, infrastructure and health care provider training that are required to provide such a service and engage in relevant research have prohibited it from being widely adopted in developing countries and only existent in very few sub-Saharan Africa countries including South Africa, Nigeria and recently, Tanzania supported by the government.

“Only a few affluent patients from sub-Saharan Africa can benefit from bone marrow transplant by travelling to other parts of the world to receive this treatment. Patients from Uganda have mainly been referred to India. The post-transplant follow-up was collaboratively done in Uganda and the majority of the transplants were for complicated sickle cell disease,” Dr Kityo adds.

As a research centre, JCRC in collaboration and support from established institutions in bone marrow transplant and stem cell laboratory operations in India and USA is in advanced stages of establishing a centre of excellence for stem cell transplantation research and therapy in Uganda to be operational towards the end of 2023, focusing on SCD.

However, Dr Kityo warns, “the limited availability of matched sibling donors (only about 20 percent) and the high risk of transplantation-related side effects such as graft rejection, graft-versus host disease (GVHD) and transplant related mortality associate with bone marrow transplant have pushed the scientific community to envision additional therapies.”

Gene therapy

According to Dr Cissy Kityo Mutuluuza, the JCRC executive director, this has been investigated extensively and is currently tested in more than 30 clinical trials, which are already reporting encouraging data with more than 100 participants cured of SCD. As we await gene therapy to come to clinical practice, Dr Kityo says, stem cell transplant is the only curative option for sickle cell disease.