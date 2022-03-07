Red vs white meat: What’s the beef about?

Red meat and white meat both are enriched with lots of nutrients. Know which one is more healthier for you. 

By  Petronilla Wanjugu Nduthu

Directorate of Livestock

State Department of Livestock; Ministry of Agriculture Livestock, Fisheries and Co-operatives

What you need to know:

  • The difference between red and white meat is not as wide as some people assume, and poultry is also nutrient-dense, and it is typically a better source of protein per calorie too. All in all, both red and white meat offer their own nutritional benefits.

There has been a raging debate on which is the better source of animal protein, white or red meat. Most people, however, have advocated for white meat.

