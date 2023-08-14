Reduce blood pressure with these simple exercises

High blood pressure usually develops over time due to unhealthy lifestyle choices, such as not getting enough regular physical activity according to Ntege Ssengendo, a sports doctor and fitness expert.

“High blood pressure develops in your body if you live an inactive lifestyle, if you are overweight or when you have too much fat in your veins. Some health complications, such as diabetes can also increase the risk of developing high blood pressure,” Dr Ntege says.

He adds that exercise is the best way to lower blood pressure because you burn fat in your veins when you exercise, you lose weight and you improve your heart health.

“When you are overweight, your heart overworks in order to pump blood through your body, hence the high pressure. But when you exercise and lose weight, the pressure is lowered.”

New findings

While exercise of all kinds have been traditionally recommended by doctors to patients as a way of maintaining normal blood pressure, it has recently been discovered that wall squats and holding the plank position are the best at lowering blood pressure.

A new study carried out by Canterbury Christ Church University in the United Kingdom suggests that wall squats and planks are better at lowering blood pressure than all the other forms of exercise.

Wall Squats

Wall squats are a type of exercise where you stand with your back against a wall, feet slightly wider than hip-width apart, with your feet roughly one step from the wall and you slowly bend your knees and slide in and out of a comfortable sitting position.

Planks

To do a plank position exercise, you get down on the ground, plant your elbows directly beneath your shoulders, extend your legs and the entire weight on your elbows and toes.

Having done that, you squeeze your core as if pulling your belly button into your spine. Your legs, back and neck should keep straight line.

Experts say that holding this position for 10 to 30 seconds at a time can improve your core strength and stability.

These two simple exercises can be done anywhere without any gym equipment and have been discovered to lower blood pressure better than walking, cycling, all aerobic and anaerobic exercises. The study has been published in the British

For the study, a team of researchers examined the blood pressure of 15,827 people after they exercised and it was found that planks and walls squats outperform aerobic exercises in lowering blood pressure.

While the researchers expectedly found that all exercise reduced high blood pressure, planking and wall squats lowered blood pressure more than the rest.

The main author of the study, Dr Jamie O’Driscoll said: “[Planks and squats] place a very different stress on the body [compared] to aerobic exercise. They increase the tension in the muscles when held for two minutes, they cause a sudden rush of blood when you relax. This increases the blood flow, but you must remember to breathe.”

Comparison to other exercises

The study findings showed that resting blood pressure was reduced by the different exercises as follows:

4.08/2.50mmHg after high-intensity interval training (short bursts of intense exercise with periods of rest in between).

4.49/2.53mmHg after aerobic-exercise training (such as running or cycling)

4.55/3.04mmHg after dynamic resistance or weight training

6.04/2.54mmHg after combined training (aerobic and weights)

8.24/4mmHg after isometric-exercise training (planks and wall squats)

As seen above, planks and wall squats reduced blood pressure most, followed by a combination of aerobics and weight training.

Experts warn that people with high blood pressure are more at risk of experiencing other health conditions, including heart attacks, strokes and mental decline.

Ntege says that on top of lowering blood pressure, holding the plank position for 10 to 30 seconds at a time can improve your core strength and stability. He adds that as the plank strengthens your core, it also promotes good body posture.

Over time, several studies have been done and initially, aerobic or cardio exercises were recommended as the best.

With the new research, another type of physical activity has been suggested and is worth including as an effective tool to prevent and treat hypertension, or high blood pressure.

These exercises according to British Journal of Sports Medicine engage muscles without movement.

This type of training is known as isometric, or static, exercise, according to the Mayo Clinic. Isometric muscle action happens when muscles contract but do not visibly change length, and the joints involved do not move, facilitating stability of the body.

Better

Running was the most effective submode for lowering DBP (91.3 per cent), followed by isometric wall squat, isometric handgrip, isometric leg extension, cycling, sprint interval training, RT, AIT, other aerobic, CT, and walking. Isometric exercise training emerged as the most effective mode to reduce blood pressure in a systematic review.