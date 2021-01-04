Reducing sugar in your baked treats

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

It is the festive season again and one of the hallmarks of this season is feasting. Sweet dishes are prepared although most are not healthy.

For example, one can make pastries and other baked treats healthier as we start the New Year. Here are some tips worth trying as you make health treats this festive season while ensuring great taste and food appeal.

Avocado

Isaac Kabazzi, a public health nutritionist, says avocado can be substituted for several ingredients in baking and cooking, such as butter, shortening, eggs and oil. “It will work well in your bread, cakes, and cookies, giving you a healthy amount of proteins and other nutrients without compromising flavour,” he says.

Greek yoghurt

Ivy Namuli, a nutritionist, says Greek yoghurt, which is loaded with healthy probiotics, calcium, and proteins can also work wonders in baking as it does in cooking. “Greek yoghurt is yet another substitute for fat or oil that will not compromise on flavour yet give you consistent moisture,” Kabazzi shares.

Cut back on sugar

Kabazzi says very sweet treats affect our teeth, are enablers of obesity, and can also lead to several chronic ailments, such as diabetes. “So, as you prepare your baked treats, cut back on the sugar used by say, 25 per cent. Even when you do not swap the sugar for anything else, the outcome will still be tasty enough,” Kabazzi says.

Bananas for sweeteners

Although totally cutting back on sugar maybe a little hard for some, how about totally substituting bananas for sugar? “Apart from natural sweetness, bananas are rich in glucose, which is a natural energy booster. Also, the dietary fibre in bananas eases digestion,” he says adding that other natural sweeteners you can use include dates and honey, although using them in moderation is advised.

Spices

Rather than using sugar, Namuli says spices will give you a safe sweet taste. “Some of these are cinnamon, which also boosts metabolism, and nutmeg that will sweeten treats such as cookies,” she says.

Opt for dark chocolate

While we rally for health, we can also agree that the crunch from eating chocolate chips is mouth-watering. “So, replace the chips with dark chocolate or cacao. While chocolate has benefits such as reducing stress, it ought to be eaten in moderation,” Kabazzi shares.

Try berries

Failed to get dark chocolate, or desire to add some antioxidants into your baked treat, then you could get some berries. “These are a viable solution for sweetening your treats in place of sugar,” Namuli shares.

Pumpkin in place of flour

This is yet another option for flour and all you need is to cook the pumpkin, mash it and add to the other ingredients as you would with flour. “Apart from giving you a healthy option, pumpkin will lend a smooth consistency to your treats,” Namuli shares.

Whole wheat for white flour

Swapping refined flour for whole wheat might just be your ideal option. “This way, you do away with processed flour for a nutritious option,” Kabazzi shares.

